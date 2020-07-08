WASHINGTON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal has joined the UATP Network and is the first OTA to issue UATP accounts. The partnership allows for reduced distribution costs using the airlines' own lower cost form of payment, UATP. Fareportal is active with live accounts.
"With so many of our airline partners participating in UATP, becoming an Issuer just made good sense," said Sam S. Jain, CEO & Founder of Fareportal. "We're very pleased to become the first OTA to participate."
Fareportal's unique hybrid business model bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional travel agency and provides a wide-ranging customer base to its airline partners. With a focus on the overall journey and meeting customer needs; the UATP partnership adds payment to the Fareportal customer-centric experience.
"In joining the UATP Network, Fareportal has effectively positioned itself for rapid growth in this market," said Ralph Kaiser, President and CEO, UATP. "Becoming a UATP Issuer is a smart move by Fareportal. Focusing on B2B initiatives with the UATP partnership, Fareportal will be market-ready and become a driving force during the industry recovery and beyond."
Fareportal is the technology company behind leading travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel.
ABOUT UATP
UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.
Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Hight Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.
AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.
About Fareportal
Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.
