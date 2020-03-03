DALLAS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, the Dallas-based premier luxury retailer, is proud to add one of Brazil's most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands, FARM Rio to its "New Names at Neiman's" edit, becoming the contemporary brand's first brick-and-mortar national retailer in the United States. FARM Rio started as a small stand in a fashion market in Rio de Janeiro in 1997 and has grown into one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brand, representing the city's vibrancy and liveliness on a global scale. The brand has launched at Neiman Marcus this spring in 31 doors as well as online.
Known for vibrant colors and playful patterns, each collection features more than 400 prints, all engineered by the brand's in-house design team, plus a striking array of trims that add character and visual movement. Sixty-two styles will be available at Neiman Marcus, featuring a playful mix of colors, textures and patterns.
"I wanted to capture the joyful energy and creative spirit of my native Rio de Janeiro, so I built FARM Rio to share this with the world," says Co-founder and Creative Director Katia Barros. "We use Brazilian elements as our inspiration and put our own spin on it, using textures and colors we've seen in nature and drawing on traditional motifs."
Not only is the brand committed to making beautiful clothing, but it is also committed to helping the environment. By partnering with the nonprofit One Tree Planted, an organization that aids in global reforestation, FARM Rio donates a tree to be planted in the Amazon rainforest with every purchase on the FARM Rio website, in stores and at authorized retailers like Neiman Marcus.
"FARM Rio is a free-spirited brand with bold and playful designs that we know customers will love," said Lisa Kazor, Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager, Women's Apparel, Neiman Marcus. "We were drawn to the brand not only by the beautiful patterns but also by its give back efforts."
In-store events are planned in March and April at Neiman Marcus Fashion Island, Neiman Marcus NorthPark, and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables to celebrate the launch.
ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS
Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with interesting, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and WeChat.
ABOUT FARM RIO
FARM Rio is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that captures the true essence of Brazil. Using a playful mix of proprietary prints and radiant colors and textures, FARM Rio inspires a life well-lived - one of authenticity, vibrancy and natural beauty. Founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos in 1997 as a small booth at a marketplace in Rio, the brand has grown into a household name in Brazil, with over 75 stores across the country - and now in the US, with a flagship store in Soho, New York, and Miami, Florida, as well as summer pop-ups in Los Angeles and Montauk. Keep up with FARM Rio at FARMRio.com or on Instagram and Facebook.
