WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced Krista Conte has joined the organization in the newly created role of Head of Exclusive Agent Distribution, effective April 20, 2020. Conte will report directly to Steve McAnena, President of Distribution, Life and Financial Services, and will help strengthen the Farmers® exclusive agent channel.
"Krista has extensive knowledge of the insurance industry, particularly with the exclusive agent model, and a history of driving results," McAnena said. "We look forward to her leadership as we continue to enhance the Farmers Agency Owner experience and focus on strategic growth."
Conte joins Farmers with more than 15 years at Allstate where she most recently served as the Field Vice President in the California region. In this role, she built strategies to support the profitable growth of the state's property and casualty business, specialty lines and financial services through exclusive agencies. Among her career accomplishments, Conte also led the development of national programming during her tenure in California, launching an initiative designed to support recruiting and retention of agency staff.
Conte has a bachelor's degree in English from State University of New York at Stony Brook.
