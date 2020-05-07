DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
"In the face of all the turmoil in other industries, Farmland Partners' performance was relatively stable during the first quarter," said Paul A. Pittman, the Company's CEO. "However, we cannot fully predict what harm may come to our business during the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 related economic slowdown."
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
So far, the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations has been limited. As broader sectors of the U.S. agricultural economy are affected through supply chain and commodity price disruptions, the Company believes it may experience some yet largely unidentified impact in the medium term. In the long term, the Company does not expect that the pandemic will affect materially the global demand for food, feed, fuel and fiber, and therefore the value of its farmland portfolio.
Financial Results
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $0.4 million and basic net loss to common stockholders of $0.09 per share, as compared to net income of $0.0 million and basic net loss to common stockholders of $0.10 per share for the same period during 2019.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") of -$0.4 million and AFFO per fully diluted share of -$0.01, as compared to AFFO of -$1.0 million and AFFO per fully diluted share of -$0.03 for the same period during 2019.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization for real estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre") of $7.4 million, as compared to $7.1 million for the same period during 2019.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for complete definitions of AFFO and Adjusted EBITDAre and the financial tables accompanying this press release for reconciliations of net income to AFFO and Adjusted EBITDAre.
Operating Results
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded total operating revenues of $11.7 million, as compared to $10.9 million for the same period during 2019.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $5.3 million and net operating income ("NOI") of $9.8 million, as compared to total operating income of $4.5 million and NOI of $9.0 million for the same period in 2019.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a complete definition of NOI and the financial tables included in this press release for reconciliations of net income to NOI.
Acquisition and Disposition Activity
During the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, the Company did not complete any acquisitions or dispositions. Following the end of the quarter, the Company completed one acquisition in the Corn Belt for $0.9 million and two dispositions in the High Plains and the Corn Belt for an aggregate consideration of $7.8 million.
Balance Sheet
During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 224,869 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $6.22 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.4 million and 47,999 shares of Series B preferred stock at a weighted average price of $20.35 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 million. Following the end of the quarter, the Company repurchased 29,048 shares of Series B preferred stock at a weighted average price of $21.90 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $0.6 million. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $48.6 million in shares that it can repurchase under its stock repurchase plan.
As of March 31, 2020 and the date of this press release, the Company had 31,769,792 shares of common stock outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
The Company had total debt outstanding of $512.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $512.9 million at December 31, 2019.
Dividend Declarations
The Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock and per Class A Common OP unit. The dividends are payable on July 15, 2020, to stockholders and unit holders of record on July 1, 2020.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable on July 1, 2020 to holders of Series B Participating Preferred Stock of record on June 15, 2020.
Farmland Partners Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (audited)
(in thousands except par value and share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Land, at cost
$
937,847
$
937,813
Grain facilities
12,090
12,091
Groundwater
11,473
11,473
Irrigation improvements
54,299
53,871
Drainage improvements
12,674
12,674
Permanent plantings
51,967
52,089
Other
7,840
7,827
Construction in progress
12,474
11,911
Real estate, at cost
1,100,664
1,099,749
Less accumulated depreciation
(27,206)
(25,277)
Total real estate, net
1,073,458
1,074,472
Deposits
90
1
Cash
14,994
12,561
Notes and interest receivable, net
4,278
4,767
Right of use asset
198
73
Deferred offering costs
—
—
Deferred financing fees, net
152
174
Accounts receivable, net
5,814
5,515
Inventory
1,619
1,550
Prepaid and other assets
2,353
3,440
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,102,956
$
1,102,553
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Mortgage notes and bonds payable, net
$
511,283
$
511,403
Lease liability
198
73
Dividends payable
1,593
1,593
Derivative liability
3,227
1,644
Accrued interest
3,414
3,111
Accrued property taxes
2,411
1,873
Deferred revenue
10,182
71
Accrued expenses
4,369
5,868
Total liabilities
536,677
525,636
Series B Participating Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 6,037,500 shares authorized; 5,924,060 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 5,972,059 at December 31, 2019
141,885
142,861
Redeemable non-controlling interest in operating partnership, Series A preferred units
117,877
120,510
EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 29,866,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 29,952,608 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
289
292
Additional paid in capital
337,457
338,387
Retained earnings
3,530
6,251
Cumulative dividends
(50,282)
(48,784)
Other comprehensive income
(3,227)
(1,644)
Non-controlling interests in operating partnership
18,750
19,044
Total equity
306,517
313,546
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS IN OPERATING PARTNERSHIP AND EQUITY
$
1,102,956
$
1,102,553
Farmland Partners Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
OPERATING REVENUES:
Rental income
$
10,073
$
9,672
Tenant reimbursements
861
467
Crop sales
335
450
Other revenue
381
300
Total operating revenues
11,650
10,889
OPERATING EXPENSES
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,000
2,115
Property operating expenses
1,861
1,932
Cost of goods sold
566
222
General and administrative expenses
1,451
1,374
Legal and accounting
482
723
Other operating expenses
1
—
Total operating expenses
6,361
6,366
OPERATING INCOME
5,289
4,523
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:
Other income
121
(24)
Loss (gain) on disposition of assets
86
(418)
Interest expense
4,663
4,956
Total other expense
4,870
4,514
Net income before income tax expense
419
9
Income tax expense
—
—
NET INCOME (LOSS)
419
9
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in operating partnership
(25)
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
394
8
Nonforfeitable distributions allocated to unvested restricted shares
(16)
(21)
Distributions on Series A Preferred Units and Series B Preferred Stock
(3,115)
(3,127)
Net loss available to common stockholders of Farmland Partners Inc.
$
(2,737)
$
(3,140)
Basic and diluted per common share data:
Basic net (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(0.09)
$
(0.10)
Diluted net (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(0.09)
$
(0.10)
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
29,545
30,791
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
29,545
30,791
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.05
$
0.05
Farmland Partners Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
(in thousands except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
419
$
9
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
86
(418)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,000
2,115
FFO
2,505
1,706
Stock based compensation
242
396
Indirect equity offering costs
—
—
Real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs
—
—
Distributions on Preferred units
(3,115)
(3,126)
AFFO
$
(368)
$
(1,024)
AFFO per diluted weighted average share data:
AFFO weighted average common shares
31,767
34,362
Net loss per share available to common stockholders
$
(0.09)
$
(0.10)
Income available to redeemable non-controlling interest and non-controlling interest in operating partnership
0.10
0.10
Depreciation and depletion
0.06
0.06
Stock based compensation
0.01
0.01
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
0.00
(0.01)
Real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs
—
—
Distributions on Preferred units
(0.10)
(0.09)
AFFO per diluted weighted average share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Net Income (loss)
$
419
$
9
Interest expense
4,663
4,956
Income tax expense
—
—
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,000
2,115
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
86
(418)
EBITDAre
$
7,168
$
6,662
Stock based compensation
242
396
Real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs
0
—
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
7,410
$
7,058
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
OPERATING REVENUES:
Rental income
$
10,073
$
9,672
Tenant reimbursements
861
467
Crop sales
335
450
Other revenue
381
300
Total operating revenues
$
11,650
$
10,889
Property operating expenses
1,861
1,932
NOI
$
9,789
$
8,957
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company considers the following non-GAAP measures as useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: FFO, NOI, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. FFO, NOI, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.
FFO
The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation, depletion and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management presents FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from sales of depreciable operating properties, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company also believes that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs. However, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO.
AFFO
The Company calculates AFFO by adjusting FFO to exclude the income and expenses that the Company believes are not reflective of the sustainability of the Company's ongoing operating performance, including, but not limited to, real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs and stock-based compensation.
Changes in GAAP accounting and reporting rules that were put in effect after the establishment of NAREIT's definition of FFO in 1999 result in the inclusion of a number of items in FFO that do not correlate with the sustainability of the Company's operating performance. Therefore, in addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental performance metric for investors as it is more indicative of the Company's operational performance than FFO. AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow or liquidity for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of the Company's operating performance. Even AFFO, however, does not properly capture the timing of cash receipts, especially in connection with full-year rent payments under lease agreements entered into in connection with newly acquired farms. Management considers AFFO per share, fully diluted to be a supplemental metric to GAAP earnings per share. AFFO per share, fully diluted provides additional insight into how the Company's operating performance could be allocated to potential shares outstanding at a specific point in time. Management believes that AFFO is a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, and presenting AFFO will enable investors to assess the Company's performance in comparison to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted may not always be comparable to AFFO and AFFO per share amounts calculated by other REITs. AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or earnings per share (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to net income (loss) earnings per share (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make distributions.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
The Company calculates Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") in accordance with the standards established by NAREIT in its September 2017 White Paper. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change of control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's pro rata share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a key financial measure used to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or net income, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDAre is a useful performance measure commonly reported and will be widely used by analysts and investors in the Company's industry. However, while EBITDAre is a performance measure widely used across the Company's industry, the Company does not believe that it correctly captures the Company's business operating performance because it includes non-cash expenses and recurring adjustments that are necessary to better understand the Company's business operating performance. Therefore, in addition to EBITDAre, management uses Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP measure.
The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDAre by adjusting EBITDAre for certain items such as stock-based compensation and real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs that the Company considers necessary to understand its operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAre provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and EBITDAre, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. However, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
In prior periods, the Company has presented EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. In accordance with NAREIT's recommendation, beginning with the Company's reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company is reporting EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre in place of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
Net Operating Income (NOI)
The Company calculates net operating income (NOI) as total operating revenues (rental income, tenant reimbursements, crop sales and other revenue) less property operating expenses (direct property expenses and real estate taxes). Since net operating income excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other income and losses and extraordinary items, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and leasing farmland real estate, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income. However, net operating income should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other income and losses.