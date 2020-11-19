SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Shenzhen Fashion Show, a three-day exhibition, kicked off at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on July 4-6, 2019. It brought more than 1,800 designers, fashion brands and suppliers from over 30 countries and regions to the City of Design. A grand catwalk was presented at the opening ceremony with models wearing collections by famous designers and fashion corporations. The number of visits at the show was over 150,000.
With the core positioning of "Brand-Driven, Original Design, Business Networking, Trend-Setting",FashionSZshow2019 had evolved to embrace 2 main theme zones which are "Premium Label" and "Industry Value Chain" to match with the growing demands of brand building and channel developments from OEM/ODM suppliers. It provides a wide range of services in terms of exhibition of products, catwalks, summits and forums, business match-making activities,t rend releases, design contests, fashion parties and exhibitions' awards in order to provide reference and guidance for the sake of innovation development of the industry.
Globalization shapes the China apparel industry into diversified development mode. FashionSZshow seeks for breakthroughs with the comprehensive understanding of Chinese modern fashion market, and looks forward to working together with our industry friends to explore and create a sustainable development path.
2020 FashionSZshow makes a change by showing two seasons in one year. FashionSZshowSS20 was held at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center on Mar. 31 to Apr.2, 2020. Meanwhile, FashionSZshowSS21 was held at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on Oct. 28-30, 2020.