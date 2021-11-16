DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fastpath Solutions, LLC., a leader in security, audit, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, today announced the appointment of Frances Fenemore as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
With more than 20 years' experience as a marketing leader across financial services and regulatory compliance sectors, she will lead Fastpath's global marketing efforts, including strategy, thought leadership, brand and communications.
She joins Fastpath from VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence where she was also CMO, leading the rebranding of the company and playing an instrumental role in accelerating the company's growth. Prior to that, she held various global marketing leadership roles including at Minitab, a data analytics platform company, and Thomson Reuters, now Refinitiv.
"Frances is an expert in building brand awareness, reputation and engagement, and we are excited to welcome her to the team as our Chief Marketing Officer' said Charles Snellgrove, CEO of Fastpath. "She comes with a proven track record of building and leading global marketing teams and will play a key role in driving our growth plans, positioning Fastpath as the leading choice when it comes to security, audit, and compliance".
Frances holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Bradford, as well as a Diploma from the Charted Institute of Marketing. She said:
"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Fastpath team. A big part of my decision to join the company was because of their dedication to empowering organizations to take control of their security, compliance, and risk management initiatives. They are passionate about what they do which is why they have been a global leader for almost 20 years. I am excited to join the company at a time when they are making investments into their solutions, so they continue to bring a new class of intelligence to their customers. I look forward to increasing awareness of Fastpath's solutions, and helping businesses ensure the highest levels of compliance and risk mitigation."
About Fastpath Solutions, LLC.
Founded in 2004, Fastpath has deep expertise in audit, security, and compliance, with multiple Certified Internal Auditors on the team. Fastpath has global partnerships with several audit firms and a client base which spans across multiple industries within both publicly traded and privately held companies. Fastpath Assure® is a cloud-based audit platform that can track, review, approve and mitigate access risks across multiple systems from a single dashboard. The platform comes with a pre-configured segregation of duties rule set specific to each ERP and works across a variety of ERP/CRM systems, including SAP. Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, FinancialForce, Zendesk, Jira, Workiva, Workday, Coupa, ServiceNow, Acumatica, Zuora as well as custom applications. With over 1,000 customers in over 30 countries, Fastpath supports small to enterprise sized organizations and their risk management efforts. Learn more at http://www.gofastpath.com
