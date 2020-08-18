Fathom_Realty_Logo.jpg
By Fathom Realty

CARY, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced financial results for the 2020 second quarter and year-to-date period ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the 2020 second quarter increased 39% to $38.7 million, from $27.8 million for the prior-year period.  During the quarter, despite the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fathom completed 5,848 real estate transactions, an increase of 31% from 4,461 transactions during the same period last year.  Average revenue per transaction increased 6% to $6,615 from $6,230 for last year's second quarter.  Fathom's real estate agent network grew to 4,554 agents as of June 30, 2020, up 39% from 3,275 a year ago. 

GAAP net income for the 2020 second quarter rose to $161,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.0 million, or a loss of $0.11 per share, for the second quarter of last year.  Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled approximately $329,000 for the 2020 second quarter, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $361,000 in the same period last year.  Fathom is providing adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it provides additional information for monitoring the Company's performance.  A table providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

"With 39% revenue growth, Fathom posted the highest revenue increase among all publicly traded residential real estate brokerages this quarter.  Even more impressive, that growth occurred before our IPO, and during an unforeseen pandemic.  Our results reflect Fathom's steadfast commitment to serving our agents and our communities, with revenue growth being driven by an expanding agent network, a focus on increasing agent productivity, improving market conditions, and continued rising home prices, despite the pandemic," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley.  "While many companies were scrambling to shift their businesses to operate virtually due to COVID-19, we've been fortunate because we were already operating virtually.  I have confidence in knowing that Fathom was built to withstand a black swan event like this.

"Fathom is a different kind of residential real estate brokerage, and as a virtual company built on our proprietary technology platform, was founded to be a market disrupter.  Our ability to provide agents with a better commission structure helps them generate higher income and gives them the ability to invest in growing their businesses, while helping Fathom deliver increasing value to our stakeholders."

First Half Financial Results

Total revenue for the first half of 2020 increased 47% to $67.5 million, from $45.9 million for the corresponding period of 2019.  GAAP net income for the first six months of 2020 was $118,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share, for the first six months of 2019.  Adjusted EBITDA totaled $465,000, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $883,000 in the year-ago period.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million at June 30, 2020, up from $579,000 at December 31, 2019.  On August 4, 2020, Fathom completed an initial public offering of its common stock, which resulted in the issuance and sale of approximately 3.4 million shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, providing net proceeds to the Company of $31.3 million.

"Significant growth was generated in all of our key financial and operational metrics, and our recently completed IPO improved the Company's balance sheet, providing us with the resources to drive future, sustainable growth," added Fathom President and CFO Marco Fregenal.  "With a strong residential real estate market and a proven, scalable business model, we are excited to continue our mission of transforming the real estate industry."

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date:              

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Time:             

2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT

Phone:           

877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international)

Replay:          

Accessible through August 25, 2020; 877-344-7529 (domestic);


412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10147253

Webcast:       

Accessible at www.FathomRealty.com; archive available for approximately one year

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry.  Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies.  For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such "forward-looking statements" include, but are not limited to, adding new capabilities and the ability to reduce costs and drive sustainable growth.  Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including:  risks associated with the COVID pandemic; competition; management of growth; the costs and distractions of operating as a public company; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, along with other Company filings made with the SEC made from time to time.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
investorrelations@fathomrealty.com 
(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
investorrelations@fathomrealty.com
(888) 455-6040

(Financial tables follow)

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019













Revenue

$

38,688,744


$

27,792,313


$

67,527,575


$

45,927,039

Cost of revenue


36,356,779



26,026,425



63,044,034



42,879,197













Gross profit


2,331,965



1,765,888



4,483,541



3,047,842













General and administrative


2,009,277



2,743,398



3,939,353



5,405,443

Marketing


138,231



46,187



368,664



103,949

Total operating expenses


2,147,508



2,789,585



4,308,017



5,509,392













Income (loss) from operations


184,457



(1,023,697)



175,524



(2,461,550)













Other expense (income), net












Interest expense, net


32,659



27,061



65,497



54,431

Other income, net


(10,000)



-



(10,000)



-

Other expense (income), net


22,659



27,061



55,497



54,431













Income (loss) from operations before income taxes


161,798



(1,050,758)



120,027



(2,515,981)

Income tax (expense) benefit


(1,000)



12,000



(2,000)



7,980

Net income (loss)

$

160,798


$

(1,038,758)


$

118,027


$

(2,508,001)













Net income (loss) per share












    Basic

$

0.02


$

(0.11)


$

0.01


$

(0.26)

    Diluted

$

0.02


$

(0.11)


$

0.01


$

(0.26)













Weighted average common shares outstanding 












    Basic


9,996,775



9,779,753



9,996,939



9,745,574

    Diluted


10,030,025



9,779,753



10,016,269



9,745,574

 

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30, 2020


December 31, 2019

ASSETS

(Unaudited)




Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,490,278


$

579,416

Accounts receivable


1,203,947



304,769

Agent annual fees receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $449,076 and $349,420


769,899



356,131

Due from affiliates


1,476



2,561

Prepaid and other current assets


398,010



411,202

Total current assets


3,863,610



1,654,079

Property and equipment, net


99,391



105,972

Capitalized software, net


644,421



464,842

Lease right of use assets


213,501



265,140

Total assets

$

4,820,923


$

2,490,033







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

4,346,927


$

2,806,228

Due to affiliates


23,087



23,658

Loan payable - current portion


17,244



17,095

Notes payable - current portion


135,349



-

Lease liability - current portion


63,767



89,566

Total current liabilities


4,586,374



2,936,547

Loan payable, net of current portion


26,433



35,093

Notes payable, net of current portion


818,232



500,000

Lease liability, net of current portion


152,814



177,578

Total liabilities


5,583,853



3,649,218







Commitments and contingencies 












Stockholders' Deficit






Common stock, $0.00 par value, 100,000,000 authorized and 10,210,571 and 10,211,658 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019


-



-

Treasury Stock, at cost, 5,683 and 0 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019


(30,000)



-

Additional paid-in capital


5,296,610



4,988,382

Accumulated deficit


(6,029,540)



(6,147,567)

          Total stockholders' deficit


(762,930)



(1,159,185)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,820,923


$

2,490,033

 

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,


2020


2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income (loss)

$

118,027


$

(2,508,001)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


63,771



23,633

Bad debt expense


99,656



81,694

Share based compensation


225,214



1,555,124

Change in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(899,178)



784,693

Agent annual fees receivable


(513,424)



(388,122)

Due from affiliates


1,085



188,621

Prepaid and other assets


13,192



10,641

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


1,540,699



(198,592)

Operating lease right of use assets


51,639



42,674

Operating lease liabilities


(50,563)



(41,735)

Due to affiliates


(571)



1

            Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


649,547



(449,369)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Purchase of property and equipment


(9,369)



(11,137)

Purchase of capitalized software


(227,400)



(136,600)

            Net cash used in investing activities


(236,769)



(147,737)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Principal payments on loan payable


(8,511)



(8,364)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock


83,014



576,000

Purchase of treasury stock


(30,000)



-

Proceeds from note payable


453,581



-

            Net cash provided by financing activities


498,084



567,636







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


910,862



(29,470)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


579,416



1,008,538

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,490,278


$

979,068







Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions:






Cash paid for interest

$

65,560


$

54,500

Income taxes paid

$

2,261


$

12,505

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$

-


$

261,814

 

FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019













Net income (loss)

$

160,798


$

(1,038,758)


$

118,027


$

(2,508,001)

Other expense (net)


22,659



27,061



55,497



54,431

Income tax expense (benefit)


1,000



(12,000)



2,000



(7,980)

Depreciation & amortization


44,496



17,611



63,771



23,633

Restricted stock award compensation expense


97,862



633,217



201,020



1,543,309

Stock option compensation expense


2,631



11,815



24,194



11,815

Adjusted EBITDA

$

329,446


$

(361,054)


$

464,509


$

(882,793)

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance.  This non-GAAP financial measure, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fathom defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding other expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expense, including restricted stock and stock options.

Fathom believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the Company's financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management for financial and operational decision-making.  The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in its business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in Adjusted EBITDA.  In particular, Fathom believes the exclusion of share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards and stock options provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of its operations and provides better transparency into its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is being presented to assist investors in seeing the Company's financial performance through the eyes of management, and because it believes this measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing Fathom's core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.  There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared with net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measure, including:

  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards and stock options, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in the Company's business and an important part of its compensation strategy; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.