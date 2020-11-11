CARY, N.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced financial results for the 2020 third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for the 2020 third quarter grew 74% to $55.8 million, from $32.1 million for the comparable period last year. During the third quarter of 2020, Fathom completed approximately 8,100 real estate transactions, a 56% increase from approximately 5,200 transactions during the same period last year. Average revenue per transaction expanded 12% to $6,895, from $6,171 for last year's third quarter. Fathom's real estate agent network grew to 5,026 agents as of September 30, 2020, up 38% from 3,629 one year ago.
GAAP net loss for the 2020 third quarter narrowed to $184,000, or a loss of $0.02 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $239,000, or a loss of $0.02 per share, for last year's third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $5,800 for the third quarter of 2020, from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $170,000 for the same period last year. Fathom is providing adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it provides additional information for monitoring the company's performance. A table providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.
"By all accounts, the third quarter was a resounding success. Our significant revenue growth reflected our expanded agent network, focus on increasing agent productivity, and improving market conditions, including continued rising home prices both in our mature and newer markets," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "I'm especially proud of our results, which exceeded expectations, as we were only public and funded for a little over half of the quarter. Clearly, our growth is a result of our tenacity, amazing team, and disruptive model that is attracting hundreds of agents each month.
"We are prudently and strategically using our IPO funds to accelerate growth, including our planned acquisition of Verus Title, which we announced earlier this month, hiring new leaders to accelerate our growth, and geographic expansion into the Oklahoma and West Virginia markets. We are continuing to identify additional opportunities to give us the ability to better serve our agents, including expanding our footprint and increasing our revenue through vertical integration," Harley continued. "Fathom has built what we believe is an exceptional company dedicated to serving others, which is one of our key missions, and is reflected in both our agent and transaction growth. Fathom is founded on a culture of service, which assists with our agent recruiting and retention efforts. I believe our future is very bright. Our team remains dedicated to proving that out, and we look forward to continued growth and sharing our progress with you."
First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results
Total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 increased 58% to $123.4 million, from $78.0 million for the same period of 2019. GAAP net loss for the first nine months of 2020 was $66,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, for the first nine months of last year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $469,000 for the 2020 period, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million for the 2019 period.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $31.0 million at September 30, 2020, up from $579,000 at December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting the completion of the company's initial public offering on August 4, 2020, which resulted in the issuance and sale of approximately 3.4 million shares at an offering price of $10.00 per share, providing net proceeds of $31.1 million, net of offering costs.
"Our balance sheet is strong and flexible, providing us the opportunity to execute our growth plans," added Fathom President and CFO Marco Fregenal. "Despite the pandemic-related challenges of 2020, Fathom's market remains strong, we are recruiting new agents at a rapid pace, and at the same time, we are working to solidify and expand our market position."
Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Phone:
877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international)
Replay:
Accessible through November 18, 2020; 877-344-7529 (domestic);
412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 10149556
Webcast:
Accessible at www.FathomRealty.com; archive available for
approximately one year
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called intelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such "forward-looking statements" include, but are not limited to, accelerating growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks associated with the COVID pandemic; competition; management of growth; risks associated with making and integrating acquisitions; the costs and distractions of operating as a public company; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, along with other Company filings made with the SEC made from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
investorrelations@fathomrealty.com
(310) 279-5980
Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
investorrelations@fathomrealty.com
(888) 455-6040
(Financial tables follow)
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
55,847,915
$
32,089,978
$
123,375,490
$
78,017,017
Cost of revenue
52,871,073
30,318,582
115,915,107
73,197,739
Gross profit
2,976,842
1,771,396
7,460,383
4,819,278
General and administrative
2,895,055
1,927,407
6,835,350
7,332,891
Marketing
217,931
55,483
586,595
159,432
Total operating expenses
3,112,986
1,982,890
7,421,945
7,492,323
Income (loss) from operations
(136,144)
(211,494)
38,438
(2,673,045)
Other expense (income), net
Interest expense, net
16,103
27,385
80,658
81,816
Other income, net
-
-
(10,000)
-
Other expense (income), net
16,103
27,385
70,658
81,816
Loss from operations before income taxes
(152,247)
(238,879)
(32,220)
(2,754,861)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(31,500)
-
(33,500)
7,980
Net loss
$
(183,747)
$
(238,879)
$
(65,720)
$
(2,746,881)
Net loss per share
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.28)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic and Diluted
12,156,111
9,888,462
10,721,917
9,793,727
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,993,116
$
579,416
Accounts receivable
1,398,123
304,769
Agent annual fees receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $455,551 and $349,420
744,929
356,131
Due from affiliates
-
2,561
Prepaid and other current assets
1,031,851
411,202
Total current assets
34,168,019
1,654,079
Property and equipment, net
107,549
105,972
Capitalized software, net
721,786
464,842
Lease right of use assets
249,075
265,140
Total assets
$
35,246,429
$
2,490,033
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
4,233,501
$
2,806,228
Due to affiliates
-
23,658
Loan payable - current portion
17,319
17,095
Notes payable - current portion
186,978
-
Lease liability - current portion
78,531
89,566
Total current liabilities
4,516,329
2,936,547
Loan payable, net of current portion
22,076
35,093
Notes payable, net of current portion
266,603
500,000
Lease liability, net of current portion
174,163
177,578
Total liabilities
4,979,171
3,649,218
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Common stock, $0.00 par value, 100,000,000 authorized and 13,638,049 and
-
-
Treasury Stock, at cost, 5,683 and 0 shares as of September 30, 2020 and
(30,000)
-
Additional paid-in capital
36,510,545
4,988,382
Accumulated deficit
(6,213,287)
(6,147,567)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
30,267,258
(1,159,185)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
35,246,429
$
2,490,033
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(65,720)
$
(2,746,881)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
108,457
41,519
Bad debt expense
106,131
110,451
Share based compensation
322,433
1,579,099
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,093,354)
987,819
Agent annual fees receivable
(494,929)
(531,911)
Due from affiliates
2,561
575,029
Prepaid and other assets
(620,649)
31,379
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,427,273
(325,894)
Operating lease right of use assets
16,065
63,061
Operating lease liabilities
(14,450)
(61,694)
Due to affiliates
(23,658)
13,594
Net cash used in operating activities
(329,840)
(264,429)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(25,878)
(19,728)
Purchase of capitalized software
(341,100)
(232,780)
Net cash used in investing activities
(366,978)
(252,508)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments on loan payable
(12,793)
(12,573)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
83,014
576,000
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with public offering
34,300,000
-
Payment of offering cost in connection with issuance of common stock in connection with pubic offering
(3,183,284)
-
Purchase of treasury stock
(30,000)
-
Extinguishment of note payable
(500,000)
-
Proceeds from note payable
453,581
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
31,110,518
563,427
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
30,413,700
46,490
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
579,416
1,008,538
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
30,993,116
$
1,055,028
Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions:
Cash paid for interest
$
81,803
$
81,945
Income taxes paid
$
5,361
$
12,505
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
$
-
$
261,814
Issuance of common stock warrants as offering costs in connection with public offering of common stock
$
677,082
$
-
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(183,747)
$
(238,879)
$
(65,720)
$
(2,746,881)
Other expense (income), net
16,103
27,385
70,658
81,816
Income tax expense (benefit)
31,500
-
33,500
(7,980)
Depreciation & amortization
44,686
17,886
108,457
41,519
Restricted stock award compensation expense
97,219
2,942
298,239
1,546,247
Stock option compensation expense
-
21,033
24,194
32,852
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,761
$
(169,633)
$
469,328
$
(1,052,427)
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Fathom defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding other expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expense.
Fathom believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the Company's financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by management for financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in its business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses excluded in Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, Fathom believes the exclusion of share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards and stock options provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of its operations and provides better transparency into its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA is being presented to assist investors in seeing the Company's financial performance through the eyes of management, and because it believes this measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing Fathom's core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared to net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measure, including:
- Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards and stock options, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in the Company's business and an important part of its compensation strategy; and
- Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future.