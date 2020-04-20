- Net income was $1.4 million for the first quarter compared with net income of $1.6 million for the prior quarter and first quarter of 2019; - Net interest income was $6.2 million for the first quarter and the prior quarter and was $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2019; - Net interest margin was 3.76% for the first quarter compared with 3.65% for the prior quarter and 3.89% for the first quarter of 2019; - Net loans were $562.1 million for the first quarter compared with $545.0 million for the prior quarter and $539.7 million for the first quarter of 2019; - The allowance for loan losses was $5.6 million for the first quarter compared with $5.2 million for the prior quarter and $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Higher provision for loan losses was recognized which was primarily attributable to the increase in qualitative factors as a result of the impact from COVID-19; - Deposits were $629.6 million for the first quarter compared with $622.2 million for the prior quarter and $592.4 million for the first quarter of 2019; - Regulatory capital remains strong with ratios exceeding the well capitalized thresholds in all categories.