Second Quarter and Year to Date Highlights - Net income of $1.6 million for the second quarter, an increase of 13.0% and 1.0% over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Year to date net income of $3.0 million, a decrease of 6.9% compared to the first six months of 2019; - Net interest margin of 3.49% for the second quarter, a decrease of 27 basis points and 24 basis points over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Year to date net interest margin of 3.62%, a decrease of 19 basis points compared to the first six months of 2019; - Cost of funds of 0.35% for the second quarter, a decrease of 20 basis points and 41 basis points over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Year to date cost of funds of 0.45%, a decrease of 27 basis points compared to the first six months of 2019; - Total loans of $622.7 million, which includes $52.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, an increase of 9.7% and 14.5% over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively; - Allowance for loan losses of $6.4 million, an increase of 14.4% and 18.3% over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively; - Provision for loan losses of $911,000 for the second quarter, an increase of $561,000 and $706,000 over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively. Year to date provision for loan losses of $1.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the first six months of 2019; - Deposits of $705.8 million, an increase of 12.1% and 16.2% over the prior quarter and second quarter of 2019, respectively; - Regulatory capital remains strong with ratios exceeding the well capitalized thresholds in all categories. COVID-19 Highlights - The Bank originated 543 PPP loans, totaling $52.8 million. The average loan size was $97,200, representing a weighted average fee of 4.0% and loan yield of 3.38%. - No PPP loans were forgiven as of June 30, 2020. - New deposit accounts related to PPP loans totaled $4.2 million at June 30, 2020. - There were 194 loans, totaling $92.8 million in principal loan balances or 14.9% of total loans, that were granted a 90-day deferment of scheduled payments. As of July 31, 2020, approximately 40% of the 90-day deferments have ended and have returned to their normal payment schedules. In addition, as of July 31, 2020, only 8 borrowers, consisting of 5 commercial and 3 consumer, have requested an additional deferment period. - Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), these loan deferrals continue to accrue interest and are not reported as troubled debt restructures.