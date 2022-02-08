WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced its acquisition of the CRM and CX practice of Mastersolve, Inc. Mastersolve is a leading provider of SugarCRM, Zendesk, and Salesforce.com solutions with offices across North America. The acquisition enhances Faye's presence in the Sugar, Zendesk, and Salesforce ecosystems and also expands its geographic foothold in the Midwest and Canada. Mastersolve clients and CRM and CX teams will all be merged into Faye.
Mastersolve is Faye's 11th strategic acquisition in the past six years.
"We're incredibly excited to bring the Faye and Mastersolve teams together," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Not only does this expand our capabilities and expertise further into the CRM and CX space, but it also gives us a physical presence in Canada and expands our ability to deliver products and services in the Midwest."
"One of the core values of Mastersolve has always been to be Customer Centric," said Adrian Boerstra, Mastersolve CEO. "After years of strategic partnership with Faye, we're incredibly excited about the immense depth of experience that our united team brings to benefit our clients. Faye extends our access to even more seasoned resources in the CRM and CX space. We couldn't think of a better home for our clients and our team."
"Together Mastersolve and Faye will be one of the most recognized, experienced and geographically diverse partners in the Sugar Partner Community," said Craig Charlton, CEO SugarCRM. "Both organizations have a strong track record of consistently delivering innovation on the SugarCRM platform, and their customers have benefited as a result."
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting SugarCRM, Zendesk, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more.
As the Zendesk Development partner of the year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by thousands of users every day.
