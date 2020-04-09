LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the world's most popular esports and gaming entertainment collective, and innovative e-commerce and culture platform NTWRK collectively announced today their exclusive new partnership. NTWRK, known for its limited-edition product drops from influencers like LeBron James, Billie Eilish, and 88rising, led the latest round of funding for the gaming industry giant.
As part of this groundbreaking coalition, NTWRK has secured the global direct-to-consumer product rights for FaZe Clan. This innovative collaboration will immediately integrate FaZe Clan's widely coveted apparel and merchandise into NTWRK's platform, establishing an unprecedented pipeline of creative commerce.
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the most followed and powerful gaming organization of all time. With over 215 million fans internationally across all social platforms and original content that racks up over 500 million views per month, FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of sports and culture driving how the next generation consumes content, plays, and shops. In addition to its best-in-class players and pop-gaming influencers, FaZe Clan has welcomed a broad array of talent into its fold, including NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster, and global superstar artists Offset and Lil Yachty.
"Jimmy has always been a cultural seer," says FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink. "His belief in FaZe Clan as the next cultural wave, not just in gaming but in entertainment overall, is an incredible representation of the transformative shift happening right now."
"By investing in FaZe Clan we're putting NTWRK at the epicenter of gaming culture, further cementing our position as Gen Z's premiere social commerce and content platform," says NTWRK CEO Aaron Levant.
"NTWRK will without a doubt provide additional rocket fuel for FaZe to continue extending our brand and cultural influence worldwide," said FaZe Clan President Greg Selkoe. "We are excited to be aligned with passionate, like-minded partners that will further contribute to our impact on entertainment and youth culture."
About NTWRK:
NTWRK is the definitive Video Commerce platform developed specifically for Gen Z and Millennials. NTWRK's innovative model of daily exclusive product drops, live videos, celebrity talent, native purchases and social distribution creates a high energy and wide-reaching experience for brands and users. NTWRK was founded by Aaron Levant, Jamie Iovine, and Gaston Dominguez-Letelier in October 2018. Since launch, the platform has experienced meteoric growth and has received investments from some of the most successful entrepreneurs, brands, and influential entertainers in the world including Jimmy Iovine, Live Nation, LeBron James and Foot Locker. Additional information about NTWRK may be found at thentwrk.com | Instagram: @NTWRK | App: iOS, Android | YouTube: NTWRK
About FaZe Clan:
FaZe Clan, the unmatched leader in competitive esports and pop-gaming entertainment, is known for its roster of 85 influential gaming personalities active across digital content and streaming platforms, including YouTube, Mixer, Twitch, Instagram and Twitter. Along with multi-award-winning pro-players and popular content creators, FaZe Clan's roster includes pro-athletes such as NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster, musicians Offset and Lil' Yachty. Also, FaZe Clan fields seven competitive esports teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the most followed and powerful gaming organization in history with over 215 million fans internationally across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of esports and lifestyle revolution driving how the next generation consumes content, plays, and shops. FaZe Clan brings inspired brand collaborations through partnerships with Manchester City FC, Puma, Kappa, CLOT, and Champion to its fans, while simultaneously creating unique content with organizations, including G-Fuel, Nissan and Wix. Follow us @FaZeClan and @FaZeApparel.