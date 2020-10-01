AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

  • Jeep® Gladiator sales rise 37 percent to 22,163 vehicles
  • Ram retail sales rise 15 percent amid consumer demand for both light- and heavy-duty trucks
  • FCA prioritizing dealer deliveries amid consumer demand for trucks and SUVs
  • Strong sales expected to continue in the final months of 2020

FCA US LLC sold 507,351 vehicles in the third quarter – a 10 percent decrease over the same time period a year earlier – as strong retail sales offset much of the ongoing softness in fleet purchases.

The Ram brand remained a powerhouse for dealers as retail sales for the iconic pickup trucks rose 15 percent. Jeep® also posted a solid quarter, led in large part by the continued success of the Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler. Total Gladiator sales rose 37 percent to 22,163 vehicles.

Third-quarter total sales finished 38 percent higher than the second-quarter results as FCA sold 140,265 more vehicles.

"The results reflect the hard work our dealers have done throughout the third quarter as they worked through the COVID-19 restrictions while still improving our sales over the prior months," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "Jeep and Ram are hot and we continue to prioritize deliveries to our dealers who are asking us to ship as many vehicles as we can build."

During the quarter, FCA provided an overview of the depth of its Ram and Jeep product pipelines with the worldwide reveals of the Ram TRX, Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

These vehicles are already stirring consumer buzz and excitement. Production of the TRX is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter, while the Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer as Jeep works to quickly expand into new segments and more premium spaces.

FCA also unveiled the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, while providing nearly silent, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Wrangler 4xe will be available by the end of the year.

"We are optimistic about the U.S. market and expect sales to remain strong as we close out 2020," Kommor said.

FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2020









Q3 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

29,588

35,158

-16%

77,809

110,671

-30%

Patriot

1

8

-88%

2

21

-90%

Wrangler

54,071

59,035

-8%

150,202

176,020

-15%

Gladiator

22,163

16,132

37%

56,990

23,384

144%

Cherokee

40,981

52,139

-21%

97,919

149,349

-34%

Grand Cherokee

56,447

61,768

-9%

152,856

185,040

-17%

Renegade

18,961

21,234

-11%

45,820

57,270

-20%

JEEP BRAND

222,212

245,474

-9%

581,598

701,755

-17%

Ram P/U

156,157

161,635

-3%

402,410

461,115

-13%

Cargo Van

0

0


1

0


ProMaster Van

15,998

14,589

10%

33,496

41,301

-19%

ProMaster City

3,020

2,976

1%

7,438

9,952

-25%

RAM BRAND

175,175

179,200

-2%

443,345

512,368

-13%

200

4

10

-60%

7

45

-84%

300

3,170

7,836

-60%

11,553

23,693

-51%

Town & Country

0

1

-100%

0

4

-100%

Pacifica

28,696

21,697

32%

64,290

70,224

-8%

CHRYSLER BRAND

31,870

29,544

8%

75,850

93,966

-19%

Dart

1

3

-67%

6

13

-54%

Avenger

0

0


0

1

-100%

Charger

23,547

26,060

-10%

53,631

71,106

-25%

Challenger

16,332

18,031

-9%

38,350

46,699

-18%

Viper

2

0


2

5

-60%

Journey

10,164

16,965

-40%

30,750

62,396

-51%

Caravan

5,933

27,456

-78%

36,155

99,403

-64%

Durango

15,957

15,631

2%

45,456

52,622

-14%

DODGE  BRAND

71,936

104,146

-31%

204,350

332,245

-38%

500

96

876

-89%

662

2,568

-74%

500L

138

206

-33%

392

605

-35%

500X

452

592

-24%

1,130

2,076

-46%

Spider

416

686

-39%

1,385

2,214

-37%

FIAT BRAND

1,102

2,360

-53%

3,569

7,463

-52%

Giulia

2,192

2,030

8%

5,643

6,376

-11%

Alfa 4C 

21

36

-42%

92

127

-28%

Stelvio

2,843

2,244

27%

6,758

6,844

-1%

ALFA ROMEO

5,056

4,310

17%

12,493

13,347

-6%

FCA US LLC

507,351

565,034

-10%

1,321,205

1,661,144

-20%

