- Jeep® Gladiator sales rise 37 percent to 22,163 vehicles
- Ram retail sales rise 15 percent amid consumer demand for both light- and heavy-duty trucks
- FCA prioritizing dealer deliveries amid consumer demand for trucks and SUVs
- Strong sales expected to continue in the final months of 2020
FCA US LLC sold 507,351 vehicles in the third quarter – a 10 percent decrease over the same time period a year earlier – as strong retail sales offset much of the ongoing softness in fleet purchases.
The Ram brand remained a powerhouse for dealers as retail sales for the iconic pickup trucks rose 15 percent. Jeep® also posted a solid quarter, led in large part by the continued success of the Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler. Total Gladiator sales rose 37 percent to 22,163 vehicles.
Third-quarter total sales finished 38 percent higher than the second-quarter results as FCA sold 140,265 more vehicles.
"The results reflect the hard work our dealers have done throughout the third quarter as they worked through the COVID-19 restrictions while still improving our sales over the prior months," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "Jeep and Ram are hot and we continue to prioritize deliveries to our dealers who are asking us to ship as many vehicles as we can build."
During the quarter, FCA provided an overview of the depth of its Ram and Jeep product pipelines with the worldwide reveals of the Ram TRX, Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
These vehicles are already stirring consumer buzz and excitement. Production of the TRX is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter, while the Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer as Jeep works to quickly expand into new segments and more premium spaces.
FCA also unveiled the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, while providing nearly silent, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Wrangler 4xe will be available by the end of the year.
"We are optimistic about the U.S. market and expect sales to remain strong as we close out 2020," Kommor said.
See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2020
Q3 Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
29,588
35,158
-16%
77,809
110,671
-30%
Patriot
1
8
-88%
2
21
-90%
Wrangler
54,071
59,035
-8%
150,202
176,020
-15%
Gladiator
22,163
16,132
37%
56,990
23,384
144%
Cherokee
40,981
52,139
-21%
97,919
149,349
-34%
Grand Cherokee
56,447
61,768
-9%
152,856
185,040
-17%
Renegade
18,961
21,234
-11%
45,820
57,270
-20%
JEEP BRAND
222,212
245,474
-9%
581,598
701,755
-17%
Ram P/U
156,157
161,635
-3%
402,410
461,115
-13%
Cargo Van
0
0
1
0
ProMaster Van
15,998
14,589
10%
33,496
41,301
-19%
ProMaster City
3,020
2,976
1%
7,438
9,952
-25%
RAM BRAND
175,175
179,200
-2%
443,345
512,368
-13%
200
4
10
-60%
7
45
-84%
300
3,170
7,836
-60%
11,553
23,693
-51%
Town & Country
0
1
-100%
0
4
-100%
Pacifica
28,696
21,697
32%
64,290
70,224
-8%
CHRYSLER BRAND
31,870
29,544
8%
75,850
93,966
-19%
Dart
1
3
-67%
6
13
-54%
Avenger
0
0
0
1
-100%
Charger
23,547
26,060
-10%
53,631
71,106
-25%
Challenger
16,332
18,031
-9%
38,350
46,699
-18%
Viper
2
0
2
5
-60%
Journey
10,164
16,965
-40%
30,750
62,396
-51%
Caravan
5,933
27,456
-78%
36,155
99,403
-64%
Durango
15,957
15,631
2%
45,456
52,622
-14%
DODGE BRAND
71,936
104,146
-31%
204,350
332,245
-38%
500
96
876
-89%
662
2,568
-74%
500L
138
206
-33%
392
605
-35%
500X
452
592
-24%
1,130
2,076
-46%
Spider
416
686
-39%
1,385
2,214
-37%
FIAT BRAND
1,102
2,360
-53%
3,569
7,463
-52%
Giulia
2,192
2,030
8%
5,643
6,376
-11%
Alfa 4C
21
36
-42%
92
127
-28%
Stelvio
2,843
2,244
27%
6,758
6,844
-1%
ALFA ROMEO
5,056
4,310
17%
12,493
13,347
-6%
FCA US LLC
507,351
565,034
-10%
1,321,205
1,661,144
-20%
