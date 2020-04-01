AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA US LLC reported a 10 percent decline in its first quarter sales as the strong momentum in January and February was more than offset by the negative economic impact of the coronavirus in March.
"Our dealers have once again stepped up as pillars of the community as they have continued to provide critical support to our customers on the road," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Many have taken extraordinary steps ranging from enhanced sanitizing protocols for their showrooms to the offer of home delivery and other concierge services to keep consumers safe. I applaud all of them for their efforts."
For the quarter, U.S. sales were 446,768 vehicles compared with 498,425 for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales were 306,898 vehicles for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 31 percent of total sales.
Ram pickup trucks were a bright spot as sales rose 7 percent to 128,805 vehicles. Overall, the Ram brand rose 3 percent to 140,486 vehicles. Chrysler Pacifica sales rose 5 percent to 24,525 and Jeep® Gladiator notched sales of 15,259 vehicles. It was the third consecutive quarter Gladiator has surpassed the 15,000 mark.
FCA will continue working with its financial providers to ensure customers receive the help they need during these challenging times. Effective today, FCA will ease the purchase process through the "Drive Forward" initiative which provides consumers with incentives and our new Online Retail Experience (ORE).
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo brands will offer 24/7 support and well-qualified buyers can get zero-percent financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days on select 2019 and 2020 models. Additionally, FCA is folding "Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing" and "Dodge Power Dollars" under Drive Forward.
ORE is a digital retailing solution that allows customers to complete the entire vehicle purchase process online from the comfort of their own home. Not only can consumers purchase a vehicle off a dealer lot, they can conduct a vehicle trade-in, apply for credit, receive price and payment estimation, and review service protection plan options.
Customers can explore ORE via the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo brand websites where they can begin the purchase process, then connect with a local dealer to finalize the sale, saving time in the process. A call center agent is available able to help consumers.
See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.
About FCA US LLC
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.
FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q1 2020
Month Sales
Vol %
CYTD Sales
Vol %
Model
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Curr Yr
Pr Yr
Change
Compass
29,820
37,306
-20%
29,820
37,306
-20%
Patriot
1
10
-90%
1
10
-90%
Wrangler
39,668
49,978
-21%
39,668
49,978
-21%
Gladiator
15,259
123
New
15,259
123
New
Cherokee
33,675
49,420
-32%
33,675
49,420
-32%
Grand Cherokee
50,083
57,749
-13%
50,083
57,749
-13%
Renegade
14,164
18,218
-22%
14,164
18,218
-22%
JEEP BRAND
182,670
212,804
-14%
182,670
212,804
-14%
Ram P/U
128,805
120,026
7%
128,805
120,026
7%
ProMaster Van
9,585
13,319
-28%
9,585
13,319
-28%
ProMaster City
2,096
3,668
-43%
2,096
3,668
-43%
RAM BRAND
140,486
137,013
3%
140,486
137,013
3%
200
3
26
-88%
3
26
-88%
300
5,596
8,290
-32%
5,596
8,290
-32%
Town & Country
0
1
-100%
0
1
-100%
Pacifica
24,525
23,274
5%
24,525
23,274
5%
CHRYSLER BRAND
30,124
31,591
-5%
30,124
31,591
-5%
Dart
3
8
-63%
3
8
-63%
Avenger
0
0
0
0
Charger
18,628
20,615
-10%
18,628
20,615
-10%
Challenger
12,138
13,431
-10%
12,138
13,431
-10%
Viper
0
1
-100%
0
1
-100%
Journey
15,152
24,003
-37%
15,152
24,003
-37%
Caravan
24,931
35,440
-30%
24,931
35,440
-30%
Durango
17,805
17,019
5%
17,805
17,019
5%
DODGE BRAND
88,657
110,517
-20%
88,657
110,517
-20%
500
327
778
-58%
327
778
-58%
500L
130
168
-23%
130
168
-23%
500X
283
755
-63%
283
755
-63%
Spider
388
513
-24%
388
513
-24%
FIAT BRAND
1,128
2,214
-49%
1,128
2,214
-49%
Giulia
1,759
2,035
-14%
1,759
2,035
-14%
Alfa 4C
31
41
-24%
31
41
-24%
Stelvio
1,913
2,210
-13%
1,913
2,210
-13%
ALFA ROMEO
3,703
4,286
-14%
3,703
4,286
-14%
FCA US LLC
446,768
498,425
-10%
446,768
498,425
-10%