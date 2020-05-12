SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI), a leader in commercial property and casualty insurance, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors (Board) voted to terminate Craig Johnson as Chief Executive Officer and President, and to remove Mr. Johnson from FCCI's Board, effective immediately.
The termination follows a recent personal incident unrelated to the Company in which the Board determined that Mr. Johnson's conduct did not meet the Company's standards.
Immediately after learning of the incident, the Board carefully reviewed the situation and placed Mr. Johnson on a leave of absence. The Board has continued to monitor the situation. Based upon the Board's review, the Board determined it was in the best interests of the Company to terminate Mr. Johnson.
On May 10, 2020, the Board appointed Christopher S. Shoucair to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Shoucair will continue to serve in this role.
The Board fully supports FCCI's current strategy and is confident that Mr. Shoucair and his team can lead FCCI through this period of transition and continue to build on the Company's strong foundation and success.
As a value-oriented company with over 60 years of striving for excellence, FCCI is committed to upholding its company values and conducting business with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. The Company expects the same level of excellence from all of its teammates.
About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 19 states and Washington D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.