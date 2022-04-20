FD Stonewater has completed the acquisition of a 222,554-square foot, single-tenant industrial property in a growing southwest market.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FD Stonewater has completed the acquisition of the Alside Distribution Center at 7550 East 30th Street in Yuma, Arizona. The 222,554 square foot, single-tenant manufacturing and distribution facility is 100% leased to Associated Materials, LLC, the parent company to the user Alside Window Company. The property was built-to-suit for Alside in 2005, and the long tenure at the property reflects the facility's mission criticality to operations and proximity to high growth southwest markets.
The industrial building has 25-foot clear heights throughout the warehouse, an internal crane system, 50-foot column spacing, 22 dock high truck doors, and 60-foot concrete truck apron. The property includes 6,000 square feet of recently renovated office space, new restrooms, and exterior enhancements. The building has expansion capability for another 55,000 square feet to accommodate any future tenant needs.
"We are excited to enter the Yuma, AZ, market, and pleased to acquire this high-quality industrial facility," FD Stonewater Principal Owen Burke commented. "Our investment and development teams have extensive relevant experience acquiring single-tenant product and leveraging in-house development capabilities to successfully execute similar business plans. We have been focused on strategic investments in the industrial and manufacturing space and the Alside facility is both a perfect fit for our strategies and well positioned to benefit from tailwinds in industrial real estate."
About FD Stonewater
FD Stonewater is a fully integrated real estate investment, development, and brokerage firm headquartered in Arlington, VA. Collectively, the firm's leadership has a track record of more than $10 billion in investment acquisitions and advisory services, with over 45 million square feet of lease transactions completed and over $1 billion in active and completed principal development and construction management nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.fdstonewater.com
Media Contact
Kathryn Nuss, FD Stonewater, 7035377628, knuss@fdstonewater.com
SOURCE FD Stonewater