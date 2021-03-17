FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jump Starting Transformation in Life Sciences
An FDAnews Free Webinar Sponsored by LNS Research and Sparta Systems
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
http://info.fdanews.com/jump-starting-transformation-in-life-sciences
Quality 4.0 is the single most pervasive initiative within Digital/Industrial Transformation programs. In fact, 23% of Industrial Transformation (IX) initiatives are built around the deployment of digital technologies in and around quality. LNS Research, the experts in Industrial Transformation, calls that work Quality 4.0, and it is an important, growing trend across industrial organizations.
Join LNS Research and Sparta Systems Inc. on Wednesday, March 24th at 11:00 am EDT, for an informative, live webcast on utilizing Digital Quality Hubs to jump start one's transformation in the Life Sciences industry. LNS Research Principal Analyst, Tom Comstock, will present the research firm's latest findings on the intersection of Industrial Transformation (IX) and Quality 4.0 specific to Life Sciences organizations, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, and more.
47% of Life Sciences companies are actively pursuing an IX initiative, with another 30% planning to begin one over the next 12 months.
Join us for this free webinar to discover:
- How once can improve quality monitoring and outcomes.
- Why data and its analysis are core to both IX and Quality 4.0.
- The role of Executive Leadership in Transformation and the Quality Team as a key business partner
- What the leading cause of failure is in meeting your quality objectives and how one can avoid it.
- How to move a quality function from a reactive "scorekeeper" to a "scorer."
- Why one should be engaging in Digital Voice of the Customer to better understand the customers' perception of the products and quality.
- How Quality 4.0 can be used to build a culture of Quality
Register today for this free webinar and learn how to accelerate quality and Industrial Transformation (IX) in the Life Sciences industry.
Webinar Details:
