Digital transformation in Life-Sciences is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a must-have.
With the productivity gains one will will make — coupled with the digital acceleration brought about by COVID-19 — changing course is a business imperative.
This webinar has answers. It will take the dread out of the transformation and empower one to modernize the systems and culture with new approaches to quality, compliance and validation.
Add to this the formation and structure of the FDA's new Office of Digital Transformation; it signals the serious stance the agency is taking on digital transformation.
But care must be taken. You cannot successfully implement modern technology based on regulatory guidance that is over 20 years old. Case in point: how does one balance the flexibility of modern no-code platforms with the inflexibility of outdated CSV procedures?
With the regulators undergoing their own digital transformations — and incentivizing life science companies to do the same — it's time to move forward.
Daniel R. Matlis, president and founder of Axendia; Tulip's head of customer services and life sciences practice lead Gilad Langer, PhD; and Tulip's head of quality, Michelle Vuolo, will share how life sciences companies can make much-needed digital transformations more manageable and less intimidating.
Webinar Takeaways:
● The value and benefits of shifting into the new digital paradigm and most importantly away from the "document mindset"
● The difference between digital platforms and traditional electronic or paper-on-glass (POG) systems
● How to make validation and compliance seamless with digital platforms (focusing on what is important)
● How to make the Pharma 4.0 operational model a reality in your business (transformations go beyond the digital tools!)
Webinar Details:
Quality, Compliance and Validation in the Digital Transformation Era
An Axendia Industry Webinar presented by Tulip
Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9216427090367/WN_Rb459_q3TSeyRCRCYXfqhA
