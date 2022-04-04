Stephen Fechtor's vision of a relationship-based agency to be continued under the leadership of two seasoned veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than four decades in the aggressive, sometimes volatile world of advertising, Stephen Fechtor is retiring from FECHTOR, the ad agency he founded almost 20 years ago, and handing the reins over to long-time colleagues Michelle Snook and Dave Rogers. While Stephen will continue to serve in an advisory role, day-to-day operations will fall to Michelle and Dave, who, along with the talented professionals at FECHTOR, will provide the strategic thinking and creative product their clients love, and, frankly, expect, from the award-winning Fechtor team.
FECHTOR is known for thinking out of the box and identifying 'The Quirk' in a company -- that thing that sets it apart and makes it different, special, and interesting. "Finding that thing, embracing it, and celebrating it is what we do," Stephen said. "Because that's what turns products, services, and organizations into the brands that people love."
Dave joined FECHTOR in 2016, with Michelle arriving two years later. Together, they brought years of experience – Dave's on the creative side and Michelle's in account management and strategy.
Before joining FECHTOR, Michelle worked at agencies like Northlich, treetree, and GSW, managing research, strategy development, and account teams, and leading regional, national, and global campaigns of both consumer and pharmaceutical products and brands. "At Fechtor, I found a home, with people who share my values, and I'm thrilled to play a role in carrying on Stephen's legacy."
Dave has held creative leadership positions at agencies like HMS Partners, Fahlgren, and GSW, and brings experience in financial services, food and beverages, tourism, retail, automotive, healthcare, sports, and more. "We're smart, we work hard, we do great work, and our clients love us," noted Dave. "What more can you ask for?"
"The combined experience and conceptual talents of Michelle and Dave make them an unbeatable team," Stephen noted. "They have proved themselves time and again, and I feel confident the business will thrive in their hands."
Since it was founded, FECHTOR has received a lot of recognition from the advertising community at large, as well as clients and peers, earning more than 100 local, national, and international awards including Addys and Telly awards. The client roster is too numerous to list (go to the website and see for yourself). Call whichever client you'd like; you'll get a glowing recommendation.
Ask what his next steps are and Stephen says, "For the first time in 40+ years, I have creative ideas, but no strategy! But, while I have no definite plans, I do have errands. Plenty of errands."
Interested in working with Michelle, Dave and the Fechtor team? In an unexpected turnaround, the firm's got an RFP for that. Visit https://fechtor.com/work/rfp/ to see if you and Fechtor Advertising are a good fit.
About Fechtor Advertising
Established in 2003, Fechtor Advertising works with clients like Atlas Butler, Donatos, Installed Building Products (IBP), The Ohio State University / Fisher College of Business and OSU Veterinary Medical Center, S-E-A, Skilken Gold, and the Vorys law firm.
For more information about Fechtor Advertising, please contact Michelle Snook at michelle@fechtor.com; M: (614) 256-1991 or O: (800) 614-5235. Discover Fechtor Advertising at Fechtor.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/fechtor-advertising/
Media Contact
Liz Lane, Team Fleisher Communications, 1 6145586666, liz@teamfleisher.com
SOURCE Fechtor Advertising