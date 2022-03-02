ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P), a premier management consulting firm that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies, today announced that it has acquired Universal Consulting Services, LLC (UCS), an IT services and solutions provider that delivers innovative Enterprise IT and Health Services solutions across the federal sector. Backed by Sagewind Capital, a leading private equity investor in the government services sector, F|A|P has built a powerful, supercharged platform with a unified vision to deliver enhanced, full lifecycle, integrated strategic and technical consulting and digital services capabilities across the federal sector. In addition to UCS, F|A|P recently acquired Favor TechConsulting, LLC (FTC), a fast-growing IT solutions and services provider driving digital transformation for Federal Government agencies.
Since its inception in 2000, UCS has experienced rapid growth and evolved into a dynamic enterprise IT and health services firm focused on addressing the federal government's most complex challenges. With capabilities that include systems engineering, application development, information assurance, security compliance, and advisory and assistance services, UCS's deep domain expertise stems from over two decades as a trusted partner to a wide range of agencies within the Department of Defense (DoD) and across a broad portfolio of civilian agencies. The acquisition by F|A|P will accelerate UCS's impressive growth as the business looks to rapidly advance its development of innovative IT solutions, services, and capabilities for new and existing customers in the federal space.
"As demand for modernization and digital transformation accelerates across the federal sector, the need for advanced technologies and efficient operating models grows ever more critical," said F|A|P CEO Tim Borchert. "The addition of UCS will be a growth driver, further propelling our ability to deliver innovation at scale across the federal sector. F|A|P – together with UCS and FTC – is firmly committed to helping customers manage increasing pressure to modernize for improved efficiency and mission readiness."
"This new partnership matches best-in-class technical capabilities with a highly qualified talent pool to pursue aggressive growth in the federal market," commented UCS CEO, Abhijit Dhumne. "We have a strong record of delivering innovative IT and advisory solutions to our customers to support their missions and goals. Joining forces with F|A|P enhances our commitment to them by deepening our talent roster and expanding our capabilities."
Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind said, "UCS is an important addition to the F|A|P platform, bringing new customers and capabilities that will enhance future growth. Sagewind is excited to continue to empower the combined business to aggressively pursue our shared aims to grow, diversify, and provide top-tier support to new and existing customers."
Baker Tilly US, LLP acted as financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal counsel to UCS. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, along with Morrison & Foerster, LLP served as legal counsels to Federal Advisory Partners.
About Universal Consulting Services, LLC (UCS)
Universal Consulting Services, LLC (UCS) is a healthcare and Information Technology (IT) firm with over 21 years' experience supporting federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies in designing, developing, and implementing medical and healthcare technology solutions and services. UCS is at the forefront in the development of strategic initiatives and plans that enable our Government clients to implement innovative solutions to meet the challenges of managing and maintaining large IT and healthcare infrastructures. The company offers highly qualified IT professionals, supported by quality management frameworks, mature recruiting practices, and a committed corporate management to ensure program success.
About Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P)
Federal Advisory Partners (F|A|P) is a management consulting firm that provides a broad array of consultative services to both public and private sector organizations. With the mission to work collaboratively with clients, Federal Advisory Partners utilizes best practices and subject matter expertise to solve critical management problems and achieve organizational success.
About Favor TechConsulting, LLC (FTC)
At the intersection of experience and innovation, FTC is a leading IT solutions and services provider that has been driving digital transformation for Federal Government agencies since 2007. Specializing in Agile Transformation, IT Infrastructure & Modernization, Cyber & Threat Detection, Data Science & Analytics, and Intelligence Engineering & Operations, FTC delivers mission success through Next-Gen IT solutions and services that transform – and transcend – the status quo.
About Sagewind Capital, LLC
Sagewind Capital, LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods.
