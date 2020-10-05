Federal_1962.jpg

 By Federal Realty Investment Trust

 

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce third quarter 2020 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6th, at 10:00 AM ET

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: 10:00 AM ET, Friday, November 6, 2020

Live Webcast: FRT Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #:  877.407.9208; Passcode: 13705852

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 20, 2020 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13705852.

About Federal Realty
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:
Brenda Pomar
Corporate Communications Manager
301.998.8316
bpomar@federalrealty.com

