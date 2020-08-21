federal_signal_corporation_logo.jpg

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) today announced that Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, and Ian Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference in a virtual format on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 via https://kvgo.com/raymondjames/federal-signal-corporation-august-2020. The presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.federalsignal.com. The accompanying slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the website.  

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

 

