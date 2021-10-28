PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.73 for Q3 2021, compared to $0.85 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $71.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $85.8 million for Q3 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 EPS of $2.04, compared to $2.29 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $201.7 million, compared to $231.2 million for the same period in 2020. As reported for Q2 2021, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 results include a $14.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, noncash U.K. tax expense.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $19.3 billion or 3% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $11.7 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q3 2021 were $633.1 billion, up $5.0 billion or less than 1% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020 and down $6.6 billion or 1% from $639.7 billion for Q2 2021.
"As clients continued to rely on our diversified investment options, Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets reached a record high in the third quarter, which marked our sixth consecutive quarter with positive net flows in fixed-income assets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors sought a range of Federated Hermes' fixed-income strategies, including multisector, high-yield and low-duration offerings, which have offered a yield advantage in this low-rate environment."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov.15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2021. During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 593,619 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $17.7 million.
Equity assets were $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 21% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $3.1 billion or 3% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Global Small Cap Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund (UCITS).
Fixed-income assets were a record $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 22% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $6.4 billion or 7% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Municipal Fund.
Alternative/private market assets were a record $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $4.0 billion or 22% from $18.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $1.1 billion or 5% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021.
Money market assets were $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $19.3 billion or 4% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $16.1 billion or 4% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Money market fund assets were $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $33.6 billion or 10% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $9.7 billion or 3% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021.
Financial Summary
As reported for Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased its corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash U.K. tax expense (recorded in Q2) to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.
Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020
Revenue decreased $37.9 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.
During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes derived 82% of its revenue from long-term assets (53% from equity, 19% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 17% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $22.9 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.0 million or 128% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2020 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.
Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021
Revenue increased $15.5 million or 5% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an extra day of revenue in Q3 2021 and an increase in revenue due to higher average fixed-income and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets.
Operating expenses decreased $1.0 million.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.6 million or 126% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.
YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020
Revenue decreased $105.5 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset primarily by an increase in revenue due to higher average long-term assets.
For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, Federated Hermes derived 80% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 19% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $79.9 million or 10% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expense), net decreased $6.3 million or 47% primarily due to a gain recorded in 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. This decrease was partially offset by higher gains recorded from the increase in market value of investments in 2021 when compared to the prior year.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $36.8 million and $56.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $33.0 million and $51.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $3.8 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively.
Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during Q3 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. As a result, the net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $39 million during Q4 2021. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 43175. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2021.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
230,210
$
260,089
(11)
%
$
214,289
7
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
76,853
83,028
(7)
77,750
(1)
Other service fees, net
19,526
21,338
(8)
19,001
3
Total Revenue
326,589
364,455
(10)
311,040
5
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
131,996
126,186
5
132,769
(1)
Distribution
38,486
73,726
(48)
38,115
1
Systems and communications
18,537
16,193
14
18,954
(2)
Professional service fees
14,294
14,006
2
15,122
(5)
Office and occupancy
11,036
10,578
4
11,082
0
Advertising and promotional
4,660
2,921
60
4,623
1
Travel and related
1,643
542
203
898
83
Other
7,535
6,922
9
7,668
(2)
Total Operating Expenses
228,187
251,074
(9)
229,231
0
Operating Income
98,402
113,381
(13)
81,809
20
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
42
6,622
(99)
7,393
(99)
Debt expense
(476)
(494)
(4)
(346)
38
Other, net
(1,319)
103
NM
(184)
NM
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(1,753)
6,231
(128)
6,863
(126)
Income before income taxes
96,649
119,612
(19)
88,672
9
Income tax provision
23,163
32,928
(30)
35,193
(34)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
73,486
86,684
(15)
53,479
37
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
2,124
862
146
(2,405)
188
Net Income
$
71,362
$
85,822
(17)
%
$
55,884
28
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$
0.73
$
0.86
(15)
%
$
0.57
28
%
Diluted
$
0.73
$
0.85
(14)
%
$
0.56
30
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
93,320
96,039
93,964
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.0 million, $3.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2021, Sept. 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
692,188
$
745,875
(7)
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
228,904
238,960
(4)
Other service fees, net
57,710
99,515
(42)
Total Revenue
978,802
1,084,350
(10)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
408,385
365,104
12
Distribution
120,990
258,925
(53)
Systems and communications
56,086
46,179
21
Professional service fees
44,052
41,162
7
Office and occupancy
33,358
32,539
3
Advertising and promotional
12,107
10,981
10
Travel and related
2,838
4,026
(30)
Other
23,297
22,058
6
Total Operating Expenses
701,113
780,974
(10)
Operating Income
277,689
303,376
(8)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
9,446
7,011
35
Debt expense
(1,313)
(2,211)
(41)
Other, net
(1,158)
8,426
(114)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
6,975
13,226
(47)
Income before income taxes
284,664
316,602
(10)
Income tax provision
83,353
81,852
2
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
201,311
234,750
(14)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(419)
3,554
(112)
Net Income
$
201,730
$
231,196
(13)
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$
2.05
$
2.30
(11)
%
Diluted
$
2.04
$
2.29
(11)
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
94,160
96,726
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.81
$
0.81
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.4 million and $8.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
345,085
$
438,771
Other current assets
132,957
136,572
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,271,178
1,282,020
Other long-term assets
197,189
203,476
Total Assets
$
1,946,409
$
2,060,839
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
234,712
$
265,446
Long-term debt
102,150
75,000
Other long-term liabilities
349,224
346,409
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
55,472
236,987
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,608,658
1,461,728
Treasury stock
(403,807)
(324,731)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
1,946,409
$
2,060,839
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Equity
Beginning assets
$
100,506
$
96,170
$
76,859
$
91,788
$
89,011
Sales1
4,332
5,366
4,186
17,458
14,845
Redemptions1
(5,707)
(6,784)
(5,552)
(19,655)
(20,674)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,375)
(1,418)
(1,366)
(2,197)
(5,829)
Net exchanges
3
8
31
43
(62)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
408
0
0
408
(71)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(510)
171
578
(934)
249
Market gains and (losses)3
(1,607)
5,575
4,303
8,317
(2,893)
Ending assets
$
97,425
$
100,506
$
80,405
$
97,425
$
80,405
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$
90,801
$
86,464
$
73,143
$
84,277
$
69,023
Sales1
12,935
10,584
9,859
34,706
28,237
Redemptions1
(6,604)
(7,418)
(4,897)
(22,306)
(20,092)
Net sales (redemptions)1
6,331
3,166
4,962
12,400
8,145
Net exchanges
(7)
(7)
(36)
(58)
(5)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
17
0
0
17
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(89)
25
135
(124)
9
Market gains and (losses)3
173
1,153
1,342
714
2,375
Ending assets
$
97,226
$
90,801
$
79,546
$
97,226
$
79,546
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets4
$
20,962
$
19,301
$
17,485
$
19,084
$
18,102
Sales1
1,319
1,330
586
3,127
2,266
Redemptions1
(533)
(546)
(411)
(1,710)
(1,954)
Net sales (redemptions)1
786
784
175
1,417
312
Net exchanges
0
(1)
0
(2)
(1)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
81
0
0
81
452
Impact of foreign exchange2
(554)
54
708
(361)
(446)
Market gains and (losses)3
789
824
(222)
1,845
(273)
Ending assets
$
22,064
$
20,962
$
18,146
$
22,064
$
18,146
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
3,699
$
3,981
$
3,705
$
3,948
$
4,199
Sales1
71
88
45
226
191
Redemptions1
(103)
(544)
(155)
(817)
(558)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(32)
(456)
(110)
(591)
(367)
Net exchanges
9
14
(4)
28
(23)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
54
0
0
54
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
0
1
(1)
1
Market gains and (losses)3
(38)
160
145
254
(73)
Ending assets
$
3,692
$
3,699
$
3,737
$
3,692
$
3,737
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets4
$
215,968
$
205,916
$
171,192
$
199,097
$
180,335
Sales1
18,657
17,368
14,676
55,517
45,539
Redemptions1
(12,947)
(15,292)
(11,015)
(44,488)
(43,278)
Net sales (redemptions)1
5,710
2,076
3,661
11,029
2,261
Net exchanges
5
14
(9)
11
(91)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
560
0
0
560
380
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,153)
250
1,422
(1,420)
(187)
Market gains and (losses)3
(683)
7,712
5,568
11,130
(864)
Ending assets
$
220,407
$
215,968
$
181,834
$
220,407
$
181,834
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private Markets
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds.
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$
59,933
$
40,573
$
58,486
$
32,315
$
13,225
$
7,737
$
3,517
$
182
$
135,161
$
80,807
Sales
2,655
1,677
7,273
5,662
1,140
179
71
0
11,139
7,518
Redemptions
(3,522)
(2,185)
(5,587)
(1,017)
(494)
(39)
(99)
(4)
(9,702)
(3,245)
Net sales (redemptions)
(867)
(508)
1,686
4,645
646
140
(28)
(4)
1,437
4,273
Net exchanges
3
0
43
(50)
0
0
9
0
55
(50)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
408
0
17
0
81
0
54
0
560
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(283)
(227)
(71)
(18)
(345)
(209)
0
0
(699)
(454)
Market gains and (losses)3
(976)
(631)
101
72
692
97
(34)
(4)
(217)
(466)
Ending assets
$
58,218
$
39,207
$
60,262
$
36,964
$
14,299
$
7,765
$
3,518
$
174
$
136,297
$
84,110
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private Markets
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$
54,312
$
37,476
$
53,557
$
30,720
$
12,100
$
6,984
$
3,744
$
204
$
123,713
$
75,384
Sales
11,758
5,700
24,724
9,982
2,325
802
224
2
39,031
16,486
Redemptions
(11,717)
(7,938)
(18,434)
(3,872)
(1,483)
(227)
(779)
(38)
(32,413)
(12,075)
Net sales (redemptions)
41
(2,238)
6,290
6,110
842
575
(555)
(36)
6,618
4,411
Net exchanges
(360)
403
(10)
(48)
(2)
0
27
1
(345)
356
Acquisition-related
408
0
17
0
81
0
54
0
560
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(463)
(471)
(90)
(34)
(225)
(136)
0
(1)
(778)
(642)
Market gains and (losses)3
4,280
4,037
498
216
1,503
342
248
6
6,529
4,601
Ending assets
$
58,218
$
39,207
$
60,262
$
36,964
$
14,299
$
7,765
$
3,518
$
174
$
136,297
$
84,110
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$
135,161
$
128,376
$
104,322
$
123,713
$
107,724
Sales
11,139
12,639
10,635
39,031
34,197
Redemptions
(9,702)
(10,936)
(8,328)
(32,413)
(31,954)
Net sales (redemptions)
1,437
1,703
2,307
6,618
2,243
Net exchanges
55
12
(9)
(345)
(85)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
560
0
0
560
0
Impact of foreign exchange1
(699)
138
851
(778)
(220)
Market gains and (losses)2
(217)
4,932
3,340
6,529
1,149
Ending assets
$
136,297
$
135,161
$
110,811
$
136,297
$
110,811
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets5
$
80,807
$
77,540
$
66,870
$
75,384
$
72,611
Sales4
7,518
4,729
4,041
16,486
11,342
Redemptions4
(3,245)
(4,356)
(2,687)
(12,075)
(11,324)
Net sales (redemptions)4
4,273
373
1,354
4,411
18
Net exchanges
(50)
2
0
356
(6)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange1
(454)
112
571
(642)
33
Market gains and (losses)2
(466)
2,780
2,228
4,601
(2,013)
Ending assets
$
84,110
$
80,807
$
71,023
$
84,110
$
71,023
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets5
$
215,968
$
205,916
$
171,192
$
199,097
$
180,335
Sales4
18,657
17,368
14,676
55,517
45,539
Redemptions4
(12,947)
(15,292)
(11,015)
(44,488)
(43,278)
Net sales (redemptions)4
5,710
2,076
3,661
11,029
2,261
Net exchanges
5
14
(9)
11
(91)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
560
0
0
560
380
Impact of foreign exchange1
(1,153)
250
1,422
(1,420)
(187)
Market gains and (losses)2
(683)
7,712
5,568
11,130
(864)
Ending assets
$
220,407
$
215,968
$
181,834
$
220,407
$
181,834
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
5)
The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$
97,425
$
100,506
$
96,170
$
91,788
$
80,405
Fixed-income
97,226
90,801
86,464
84,277
79,546
Alternative / private markets
22,064
20,962
19,301
19,084
18,146
Multi-asset
3,692
3,699
3,981
3,948
3,737
Total long-term assets
220,407
215,968
205,916
199,097
181,834
Money market
413,713
429,804
419,080
420,333
432,952
Total Managed Assets
$
634,120
$
645,772
$
624,996
$
619,430
$
614,786
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
58,218
$
59,933
$
56,767
$
54,312
$
46,093
Fixed-income
60,262
58,486
55,581
53,557
49,779
Alternative / private markets
14,299
13,225
12,231
12,100
11,393
Multi-asset
3,518
3,517
3,797
3,744
3,546
Total long-term assets
136,297
135,161
128,376
123,713
110,811
Money market
292,311
301,971
297,182
301,855
325,940
Total Fund Assets
$
428,608
$
437,132
$
425,558
$
425,568
$
436,751
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
39,207
$
40,573
$
39,403
$
37,476
$
34,312
Fixed-income
36,964
32,315
30,883
30,720
29,767
Alternative / private markets
7,765
7,737
7,070
6,984
6,753
Multi-asset
174
182
184
204
191
Total long-term assets
84,110
80,807
77,540
75,384
71,023
Money market
121,402
127,833
121,898
118,478
107,012
Total Separate Account Assets
$
205,512
$
208,640
$
199,438
$
193,862
$
178,035
Total Managed Assets
$
634,120
$
645,772
$
624,996
$
619,430
$
614,786
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$
100,076
$
99,165
$
95,167
$
85,572
$
80,403
Fixed-income
93,685
88,405
86,939
82,144
76,798
Alternative / private markets
21,446
20,047
19,278
18,549
18,270
Multi-asset
3,713
4,067
3,974
3,831
3,786
Total long-term assets
218,920
211,684
205,358
190,096
179,257
Money market
414,141
427,993
412,720
420,436
448,795
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
633,061
$
639,677
$
618,078
$
610,532
$
628,052
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
59,918
$
58,662
$
56,832
$
50,022
$
46,020
Fixed-income
59,618
57,006
55,416
51,934
48,418
Alternative / private markets
13,704
12,703
12,239
11,670
11,539
Multi-asset
3,533
3,880
3,783
3,634
3,590
Total long-term assets
136,773
132,251
128,270
117,260
109,567
Money market
289,566
301,990
288,403
311,769
338,814
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
426,339
$
434,241
$
416,673
$
429,029
$
448,381
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
40,158
$
40,503
$
38,335
$
35,550
$
34,383
Fixed-income
34,067
31,399
31,523
30,210
28,380
Alternative / private markets
7,742
7,344
7,039
6,879
6,731
Multi-asset
180
187
191
197
196
Total long-term assets
82,147
79,433
77,088
72,836
69,690
Money market
124,575
126,003
124,317
108,667
109,981
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
206,722
$
205,436
$
201,405
$
181,503
$
179,671
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
633,061
$
639,677
$
618,078
$
610,532
$
628,052
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$
98,136
$
78,930
Fixed-income
89,676
71,823
Alternative / private markets1
20,257
18,091
Multi-asset
3,918
3,808
Total long-term assets
211,987
172,652
Money market
418,285
442,381
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
630,272
$
615,033
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
58,471
$
44,106
Fixed-income
57,346
45,221
Alternative / private markets1
12,882
11,342
Multi-asset
3,732
3,619
Total long-term assets
132,431
104,288
Money market
293,320
328,730
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
425,751
$
433,018
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
39,665
$
34,824
Fixed-income
32,330
26,602
Alternative / private markets
7,375
6,749
Multi-asset
186
189
Total long-term assets
79,556
68,364
Money market
124,965
113,651
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
204,521
$
182,015
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
630,272
$
615,033
1)
The average balance for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-earnings-301411432.html
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.