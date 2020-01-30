PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2019 of $0.81, compared to $0.61 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $82.1 million for Q4 2019, compared to $61.5 million for Q4 2018. Full-year 2019 EPS was $2.69, compared to $2.18 for 2018 on net income of $272.3 million for 2019, compared to $220.3 million for 2018. Federated's full-year 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).
Federated's total managed assets were $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $116.0 billion or 25% from $459.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $48.7 billion or 9% from $527.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Average managed assets for Q4 2019 were $550.1 billion, up $106.4 billion or 24% from $443.7 billion reported for Q4 2018 and up $32.1 billion or 6% from $518.0 billion reported for Q3 2019.
"Federated reached new records across all three major asset classes—equity, fixed income and money market—with the latter increasing by $94 billion in 2019 as Federated's diverse lineup of liquidity products offered competitive yields for investors seeking cash-management solutions," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated also saw strong sales in the Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, the Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and a range of other Hermes products."
As announced earlier this month, Federated will change its name to Federated Hermes, Inc., and the company will change its NYSE ticker symbol from FII to FHI. The name change will be effective Jan. 31, 2020, and shares of Federated stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the FHI ticker symbol on Feb. 3, 2020. Also, on Feb. 3, Federated Hermes will launch a multi-faceted campaign to reintroduce the combined company to the investing public. The campaign showcases the combined company as a global leader in active, responsible investing and details its capabilities across asset classes. These changes will come a little more than 18 months after Federated's July 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in London-based Hermes, which operates Hermes Investment Management, a pioneer of integrated ESG investing.
Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 7, 2020. During Q4 2019, Federated purchased 421,052 shares of Federated class B common stock for $11.7 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2019 to 614,077 shares for $15.7 million.
Federated's equity assets were a record $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $16.5 billion or 23% from $72.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $8.2 billion or 10% from $80.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2019
were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund, Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund and Hermes US SMID Equity Fund.
Federated's fixed-income assets were a record $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $5.8 billion or 9% from $63.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $3.2 billion or 5% from $65.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2019 were Federated Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund, Federated Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Municipal Ultrashort Fund.
Federated's money market assets were a record $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $93.7 billion or 31% from $301.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $36.2 billion or 10% from $359.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Money market mutual fund assets were $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $78.1 billion or 37% from $208.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $25.4 billion or 10% from $261.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019. Federated's money market separate account assets were $108.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, up $15.6 billion or 17% from $93.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2018 and up $10.8 billion or 11% from $98.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2019.
Financial Summary
Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Revenue increased $50.8 million or 17% primarily due to higher average money market and equity assets and an increase in revenue from assets acquired from PNC Bank, N.A in Q4 2019 ("PNC Acquisition").
During Q4 2019, Federated derived 57% of its revenue from long-term assets (39% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 42% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $36.0 million or 16% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expenses.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments primarily held by consolidated investment companies and an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity.
Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019
Revenue increased $17.7 million or 5% primarily due to higher average money market assets and the PNC Acquisition.
Operating expenses increased by $4.2 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
2019 vs. 2018
Revenue increased $191.2 million or 17% primarily due to higher average money market assets and the consolidation of Hermes' revenue for the full year in 2019 as compared to half of the year in 2018. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average domestic equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.
During 2019, Federated derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased by $173.6 million or 22% primarily due to Hermes' expenses being included for the full year in 2019 as compared to half of the year in 2018 and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $51.5 million primarily due to the FX Forward Loss recorded in 2018, an increase in private equity carried interest income on assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, and an increase in the market value of investments primarily held by consolidated investment companies.
Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Sept. 30, 2019
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
243,631
$
213,990
14
%
$
232,106
5
%
Administrative service fees, net
69,568
52,022
34
64,216
8
Other service fees, net
44,826
41,204
9
44,018
2
Total Revenue
358,025
307,216
17
340,340
5
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
111,436
99,153
12
112,247
(1)
Distribution
92,950
73,482
26
88,082
6
Systems and communications
14,731
11,528
28
13,353
10
Professional service fees
12,269
10,461
17
10,678
15
Office and occupancy
11,643
10,384
12
10,855
7
Advertising and promotional
4,785
5,174
(8)
4,102
17
Travel and related
4,180
4,627
(10)
4,158
1
Other
3,240
4,453
(27)
7,558
(57)
Total Operating Expenses
255,234
219,262
16
251,033
2
Operating Income
102,791
87,954
17
89,307
15
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
4,737
(1,666)
384
444
NM
Debt expense
(1,066)
(1,522)
(30)
(1,239)
(14)
Other, net
5,209
(2,972)
275
8,264
(37)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
8,880
(6,160)
244
7,469
19
Income before income taxes
111,671
81,794
37
96,776
15
Income tax provision
26,582
20,162
32
23,191
15
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
85,089
61,632
38
73,585
16
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
2,982
96
NM
623
379
Net Income
$
82,107
$
61,536
33
%
$
72,962
13
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
0.81
$
0.61
33
%
$
0.72
13
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
97,403
96,758
97,306
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.9 million, $2.3 million and $2.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
907,605
$
773,418
17
%
Administrative service fees, net
245,887
199,269
23
Other service fees, net
173,402
162,990
6
Total Revenue
1,326,894
1,135,677
17
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
442,147
354,765
25
Distribution
340,663
287,580
18
Systems and communications
52,988
39,925
33
Office and occupancy
44,926
34,622
30
Professional service fees
43,714
42,903
2
Advertising and promotional
17,774
16,141
10
Travel and related
16,645
15,594
7
Other
20,110
13,867
45
Total Operating Expenses
978,967
805,397
22
Operating Income
347,927
330,280
5
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income, net
9,416
1,628
478
Debt expense
(5,037)
(5,885)
(14)
Other, net
12,965
(29,849)
143
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
17,344
(34,106)
151
Income before income taxes
365,271
296,174
23
Income tax provision
88,146
73,875
19
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
277,125
222,299
25
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
interests in subsidiaries
4,786
2,002
139
Net Income
$
272,339
$
220,297
24
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
2.69
$
2.18
23
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
97,259
96,949
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
1.08
$
1.06
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $10.2 million and $8.6 million available to unvested restricted shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
340,635
$
190,490
Other current assets
120,649
113,611
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,220,762
1,149,247
Other long-term assets
198,085
90,335
Total Assets
$
1,880,131
$
1,543,683
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
230,713
$
181,180
Long-term debt
100,000
135,000
Other long-term liabilities
296,052
187,869
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
212,086
182,513
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,322,312
1,144,458
Treasury stock
(281,032)
(287,337)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
1,880,131
$
1,543,683
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Equity
Beginning assets
$
80,750
$
81,999
$
84,143
$
72,497
$
62,816
Sales1
5,092
5,182
4,274
20,222
13,955
Redemptions1
(5,080)
(6,384)
(6,777)
(21,794)
(22,401)
Net sales (redemptions)1
12
(1,202)
(2,503)
(1,572)
(8,446)
Net exchanges
(12)
(11)
(180)
181
(116)
Acquisition-related
2,244
0
0
2,244
24,700
Impact of foreign exchange2
667
(577)
0
(28)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
5,350
541
(8,963)
15,689
(6,457)
Ending assets
$
89,011
$
80,750
$
72,497
$
89,011
$
72,497
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$
65,824
$
65,052
$
65,369
$
63,158
$
64,160
Sales1
6,010
4,805
5,330
21,424
20,156
Redemptions1
(4,603)
(5,418)
(7,424)
(21,543)
(23,370)
Net sales (redemptions)1
1,407
(613)
(2,094)
(119)
(3,214)
Net exchanges
6
10
214
(208)
136
Acquisition-related
450
0
0
450
2,732
Impact of foreign exchange2
184
(107)
0
60
0
Market gains and (losses)3
1,152
1,482
(331)
5,682
(656)
Ending assets
$
69,023
$
65,824
$
63,158
$
69,023
$
63,158
Alternative / Private Markets4
Beginning assets
$
17,156
$
17,917
$
18,621
$
18,318
$
366
Sales1
426
384
437
1,443
1,250
Redemptions1
(486)
(813)
(530)
(2,459)
(1,315)
Net redemptions1
(60)
(429)
(93)
(1,016)
(65)
Net exchanges
(1)
(61)
1
(65)
(2)
Acquisition-related
0
0
0
0
18,509
Impact of foreign exchange2
1,302
(560)
0
694
0
Market gains and (losses)3
(295)
289
(211)
171
(490)
Ending assets
$
18,102
$
17,156
$
18,318
$
18,102
$
18,318
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
4,140
$
4,213
$
4,790
$
4,093
$
5,014
Sales1
85
65
119
332
493
Redemptions1
(206)
(218)
(369)
(893)
(1,044)
Net redemptions1
(121)
(153)
(250)
(561)
(551)
Net exchanges
(4)
57
(23)
55
(21)
Acquisition-related
11
0
0
11
45
Market gains and (losses)3
173
23
(424)
601
(394)
Ending assets
$
4,199
$
4,140
$
4,093
$
4,199
$
4,093
Total Long-term Assets4
Beginning assets
$
167,870
$
169,181
$
172,923
$
158,066
$
132,356
Sales1
11,613
10,436
10,160
43,421
35,854
Redemptions1
(10,375)
(12,833)
(15,100)
(46,689)
(48,130)
Net sales (redemptions)1
1,238
(2,397)
(4,940)
(3,268)
(12,276)
Net exchanges
(11)
(5)
12
(37)
(3)
Acquisition-related
2,705
0
0
2,705
45,986
Impact of foreign exchange2
2,153
(1,244)
0
726
0
Market gains and (losses)3
6,380
2,335
$
(9,929)
22,143
(7,997)
Ending assets
$
180,335
$
167,870
$
158,066
$
180,335
$
158,066
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses).
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to 2019.
4)
Ending assets includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion and $8.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Beginning assets
$
42,575
$
38,175
$
42,329
$
23,495
$
10,826
$
6,330
$
3,952
$
188
$
99,682
$
68,188
Sales
3,252
1,840
4,464
1,546
367
59
82
3
8,165
3,448
Redemptions
(3,023)
(2,057)
(3,604)
(999)
(470)
(16)
(199)
(7)
(7,296)
(3,079)
Net sales (redemptions)
229
(217)
860
547
(103)
43
(117)
(4)
869
369
Net exchanges
(12)
0
86
(80)
(1)
0
(4)
0
69
(80)
Acquisition-related
2,191
53
450
0
0
0
11
0
2,652
53
Impact of foreign exchange3
387
280
167
17
810
492
0
0
1,364
789
Market gains and (losses)4
2,742
2,608
331
821
(143)
(152)
158
15
3,088
3,292
Ending assets
$
48,112
$
40,899
$
44,223
$
24,800
$
11,389
$
6,713
$
4,000
$
199
$
107,724
$
72,611
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Beginning assets
$
36,584
$
35,913
$
40,490
$
22,668
$
11,365
$
6,953
$
3,920
$
173
$
92,359
$
65,707
Sales
12,380
7,842
16,730
4,694
1,062
381
317
15
30,489
12,932
Redemptions
(11,757)
(10,037)
(16,311)
(5,232)
(1,721)
(738)
(864)
(29)
(30,653)
(16,036)
Net sales (redemptions)
623
(2,195)
419
(538)
(659)
(357)
(547)
(14)
(164)
(3,104)
Net exchanges
181
0
(98)
(110)
(65)
0
55
0
73
(110)
Acquisition-related
2,191
53
450
0
0
0
11
0
2,652
53
Impact of foreign exchange3
54
(82)
72
(12)
430
264
0
0
556
170
Market gains and (losses)4
8,479
7,210
2,890
2,792
318
(147)
561
40
12,248
9,895
Ending assets
$
48,112
$
40,899
$
44,223
$
24,800
$
11,389
$
6,713
$
4,000
$
199
$
107,724
$
72,611
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Ending assets includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
3)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
4)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Total Fund Assets1
Beginning assets
$
99,682
$
100,946
$
101,437
$
92,359
$
79,301
Sales
8,165
6,900
7,868
30,489
26,601
Redemptions
(7,296)
(7,986)
(10,375)
(30,653)
(32,361)
Net sales (redemptions)
869
(1,086)
(2,507)
(164)
(5,760)
Net exchanges
69
0
13
73
0
Acquisition-related
2,652
0
0
2,652
23,564
Impact of foreign exchange2
1,364
(725)
0
556
0
Market gains and (losses)3
3,088
547
(6,584)
12,248
(4,746)
Ending assets
$
107,724
$
99,682
$
92,359
$
107,724
$
92,359
Total Separate Accounts Assets4
Beginning assets
$
68,188
$
68,235
$
71,486
$
65,707
$
53,055
Sales5
3,448
3,536
2,292
12,932
9,253
Redemptions5
(3,079)
(4,847)
(4,725)
(16,036)
(15,769)
Net sales (redemptions)5
369
(1,311)
(2,433)
(3,104)
(6,516)
Net exchanges
(80)
(5)
(1)
(110)
(3)
Acquisition-related
53
0
0
53
22,422
Impact of foreign exchange2
789
(519)
0
170
0
Market gains and (losses)3
3,292
1,788
(3,345)
9,895
(3,251)
Ending assets
$
72,611
$
68,188
$
65,707
$
72,611
$
65,707
Total Long-term Assets1,4
Beginning assets
$
167,870
$
169,181
$
172,923
$
158,066
$
132,356
Sales5
11,613
10,436
10,160
43,421
35,854
Redemptions5
(10,375)
(12,833)
(15,100)
(46,689)
(48,130)
Net sales (redemptions)5
1,238
(2,397)
(4,940)
(3,268)
(12,276)
Net exchanges
(11)
(5)
12
(37)
(3)
Acquisition-related
2,705
0
0
2,705
45,986
Impact of foreign exchange2
2,153
(1,244)
0
726
0
Market gains and (losses)3
6,380
2,335
(9,929)
22,143
(7,997)
Ending assets
$
180,335
$
167,870
$
158,066
$
180,335
$
158,066
1)
Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion and $8.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019, previously included in Market gains and (losses).
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to 2019.
4)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
5)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
89,011
$
80,750
$
81,999
$
80,245
$
72,497
Fixed-income
69,023
65,824
65,052
64,107
63,158
Alternative / private markets1
18,102
17,156
17,917
17,854
18,318
Multi-asset
4,199
4,140
4,213
4,259
4,093
Total long-term assets
180,335
167,870
169,181
166,465
158,066
Money market
395,539
359,292
333,066
318,413
301,794
Total Managed Assets
$
575,874
$
527,162
$
502,247
$
484,878
$
459,860
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
48,112
$
42,575
$
43,443
$
42,057
$
36,584
Fixed-income
44,223
42,329
42,084
41,189
40,490
Alternative / private markets1
11,389
10,826
11,400
11,164
11,365
Multi-asset
4,000
3,952
4,019
4,072
3,920
Total long-term assets
107,724
99,682
100,946
98,482
92,359
Money market
286,612
261,215
231,321
214,764
208,480
Total Fund Assets
$
394,336
$
360,897
$
332,267
$
313,246
$
300,839
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
40,899
$
38,175
$
38,556
$
38,188
$
35,913
Fixed-income
24,800
23,495
22,968
22,918
22,668
Alternative / private markets
6,713
6,330
6,517
6,690
6,953
Multi-asset
199
188
194
187
173
Total long-term assets
72,611
68,188
68,235
67,983
65,707
Money market
108,927
98,077
101,745
103,649
93,314
Total Separate Account Assets
$
181,538
$
166,265
$
169,980
$
171,632
$
159,021
Total Managed Assets
$
575,874
$
527,162
$
502,247
$
484,878
$
459,860
1)
Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.1 billion, and $8.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
84,448
$
82,027
$
80,819
$
77,554
$
78,084
Fixed-income
67,602
65,074
64,913
64,167
63,881
Alternative / private markets1
17,838
17,407
17,772
18,311
18,410
Multi-asset
4,149
4,167
4,225
4,225
4,449
Total long-term assets
174,037
168,675
167,729
164,257
164,824
Money market
376,029
349,313
325,527
311,150
278,885
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
550,066
$
517,988
$
493,256
$
475,407
$
443,709
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
44,984
$
43,077
$
42,571
$
40,217
$
39,871
Fixed-income
43,304
41,958
41,652
41,095
41,088
Alternative / private markets1
11,283
11,035
11,146
11,545
11,351
Multi-asset
3,956
3,978
4,034
4,042
4,268
Total long-term assets
103,527
100,048
99,403
96,899
96,578
Money market
274,116
249,846
222,282
209,260
194,009
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
377,643
$
349,894
$
321,685
$
306,159
$
290,587
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
39,464
$
38,950
$
38,248
$
37,337
$
38,213
Fixed-income
24,298
23,116
23,261
23,072
22,793
Alternative / private markets
6,555
6,372
6,626
6,766
7,059
Multi-asset
193
189
191
183
181
Total long-term assets
70,510
68,627
68,326
67,358
68,246
Money market
101,913
99,467
103,245
101,890
84,876
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
172,423
$
168,094
$
171,571
$
169,248
$
153,122
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
550,066
$
517,988
$
493,256
$
475,407
$
443,709
1)
The average balance includes $8.3 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.4 billion and $8.3 billion for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Year Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
81,212
$
70,680
Fixed-income
65,375
63,454
Alternative / private markets1
17,896
9,397
Multi-asset
4,192
4,764
Total long-term assets
168,675
148,295
Money market
340,505
267,093
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
509,180
$
415,388
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
42,712
$
36,984
Fixed-income
41,938
40,952
Alternative / private markets1
11,317
5,784
Multi-asset
4,003
4,554
Total long-term assets
99,970
88,274
Money market
238,876
182,828
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
338,846
$
271,102
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
38,500
$
33,696
Fixed-income
23,437
22,502
Alternative / private markets
6,579
3,613
Multi-asset
189
210
Total long-term assets
68,705
60,021
Money market
101,629
84,265
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
170,334
$
144,286
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
509,180
$
415,388
1)
The average balance includes $8.2 billion and $4.1 billion for the years ended Dec. 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.