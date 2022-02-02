MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) elected Fernando Arencibia, Jr., C2EX, CDPE, PSA, e-PRO® as its 2022 chairman of the board. He and the 2022 MIAMI leadership boards were installed Friday, Jan. 28 at MIAMI's Inaugural & Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
"As members of the MIAMI Association of Realtors you can count on an organization that has provided over a century of proven leadership, innovation and a relentless drive to serve you and your entrepreneurial pursuits," Arencibia Jr. said. "It is the greatest honor of my professional life to be your 2022 Chairman of the Board and to serve side-by-side with an amazing team of dynamic and forward-thinking leaders to build upon our past successes and help propel our profession to new heights."
The MIAMI Corporate Board is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities they serve. MIAMI leaders impact key policy decisions and important issues affecting the industry, analyze information, and are actively and visibly involved in real estate related issues, events, and programming.
Arencibia Jr. is the Broker/CEO of ARENCI PROPERTIES REALTY, a full-service real estate firm in Miami. He has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, specializing in Commercial & High-End Investment Residential Real Estate in South Florida.
Prior to founding ARENCI PROPERTIES REALTY, he was a Realtor Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Unique Realty and RE/MAX Realty 1 for the better part of a decade, earning an induction into the coveted RE/MAX International Hall of Fame in 2017.
He has a master's degree in Social Sciences from Florida International University and a Specialist Certificate Degree in Latin American and Caribbean Studies. Arencibia Jr. was the MIAMI Association of Realtors Commercial President in 2020. He has served as a state director and commercial committee member for the Florida Realtors since 2017 and currently serves as the 2022 Vice-Chair of the Commercial Committee. He is also a member of the Issues Mobilization Committee, the Legislative and Regulatory Business Issues Breakout Group, Legislative and Regulatory Research Breakout Group, Public Policy Committee, State and Local Taxation Think Tank and the Public Policy Committee. At a national level he has served as a National Director for the National Association of Realtors since 2019, serving in the NAR Commercial Committee since 2019. He is a proud RPAC Crystal R Major Investor.
His accolades include MIAMI Association of REALTORS Commercial Realtor of the Year in 2020; National Association of Realtors 2021 National Commercial Award, MIAMI Association of REALTORS Commercial Leader of the Year in 2018, National Association of Realtors 2019 National Commercial Award, RE/MAX Hall of Fame in 2017 and RE/MAX International Platinum, 100% and Executive Club from 2011-2018. He has also received a Leadership Award from FIU Business and the Tibor & Sheila Hollo School of Real Estate in 2014.
Arencibia Jr. is an active member of the South Florida community, serving in various non-profit organizations. He is the vice-president/founding member of the MHS Maps (Miami High School Alumni Professional Society) since 2011. He's on the Board of Trustees for the Dr. Rafael Peñalver Clinic in Little Havana since 2018, and currently serves as Treasurer. He was a board member of the Little Havana Merchant Alliance from 2012 to 2015. He was the REAAC FIU (Real Estate Alumni Affinity Council) President from June 2013 to June 2014.
Announcing the 2022 MIAMI Corporate Board
Joining Arencibia Jr. are: Chairman of the Board-Elect Ines Hegedus-Garcia, C2EX of Avanti Way Realty; 2021 Chairman of the Board Jennifer Wollmann, CIPS, C2EX of BHHS EWM Realty; Secretary Natascha Tello of Keller Williams Realty (Level 5 Leadership); Treasurer George C. Jalil, RAA, TRC of Miami Way Realty; MIAMI Commercial President Michael Hinton, CCIM, C2EX of APEX Capital Realty; Residential President Enrique Teran, C2EX of Avanti Way Realty; BROWARD-MIAMI President David Dweck, ABR, AHWD, C2EX, e-PRO®, GRI, MRP, PSA, RENE, SFR, SRES of Southeast Regional Realty; JTHS-MIAMI President Brad Westover of Avanti Way Realty; YPN-MIAMI President Chandra Etienne, MSIRE of EXP Realty; MIAMI Commercial President-Elect Jennifer M. Forbes, C2EX of Commercial TeamMates, Inc.; Residential President-Elect Eddie Blanco of Stratwell; BROWARD-MIAMI President-Elect Alfredo Pujol, BPOR, MRP of Keller Williams Realty Partners; JTHS-MIAMI President-Elect Martha Gillespie-Beeman, ABR, CIPS, C2EX, CNE, Green, GRI, MRP of The Sheehan Agency; YPN-MIAMI President-Elect Gabriel Amedee, C2EX, e-PRO®, SRS, PSA of Strike Realty; Director John Dohm, SIOR, CCIM, CFP of Infinity Commercial/Fla Transatlantic; Director Augusto J. Fonte, CCIM of AJF Properties, Inc.; Director Sharon Lindblade, C2EX, CIPS, GRI, PMN of C21 Hansen Realty; Director Peter Ortega, C2EX of Keller Williams Miami Beach; Director Jay Phillip Parker of Douglas Elliman; Director Moe Veissi of Veissi & Associates, Inc.
Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 53,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
