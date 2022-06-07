PennAir, a 53-year-old family-owned business, now distributes Festo products in the mid-Atlantic region.
ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo announces that PennAir, with corporate headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, now sells and supports the full range of Festo pneumatic and electric automation components and systems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Mark Snyder, Channel Director Festo Corporation shares, "One of the most impressive things about PennAir is its holistic approach to business. This automation distributor is creating a culture where team members know they make a difference for customers by listening, possessing a sense of urgency, and responding professionally. PennAir's business acumen and culture have resulted in sustained growth with its industrial and commercial end use customers as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has an amazing 'can-do' attitude."
"Our customers rely on PennAir to provide top products, services, and training," said Conrad Rhein, Director of Sales, PennAir. "Festo pneumatic and electric automation solutions, and the people who create them, are the industry gold standard. When you hold a Festo product in your hands you feel the quality. Consolidating the engineering component allows Festo to speed up a new product's time-to-market, making OEMs more competitive."
PennAir has served more than 1.5 million customers in the areas of pneumatics, hydraulics, and automation. The company has expertise in aluminum extrusion, automatic lubrication, conveyors, compressed air, electro-mechanical products, robotics, and support services. PennAir's kitting, panel building, and assembly operations are regarded by many of its customers as an extension of their own manufacturing capabilities.
PennAir is ISO 9001 certified for its quality management system, holds the coveted UL508A panel builder certification, has an ISNet certification for a safe and sustainable workplace, and is 'Great Place to Work' certified. The company gives back to its community with support for not-for-profit charitable organizations, including Make-a-Wish Foundation, Keystone Kidspace, York Habitat for Humanity, York County Youth Development Center, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and many others.
"There are challenges with supply chain, acquisition, assembly and engineering costs, as well as how to continue to automate and increase productivity." said Rhein. "Festo addresses many of these issues at a world-class level. Our customers are thrilled with the addition of Festo products to PennAir's catalog."
Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. Celebrating 50 years in the US, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment. Through advanced technical and industrial education, Festo Didactic Learning Systems and its partners prepare workers for current and future manufacturing technologies.
Visit https://pennair.com and http://www.festo.us for additional information.
Media Contact
Marketing Manager, Festo, 631-435-0800, marketingmgr.us@festo.com
SOURCE Festo