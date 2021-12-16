FEVO Series C Announcement

FEVO Series C Announcement

 By FEVO

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our mission is to disrupt the world of e-commerce, making every transaction on every site a social and memorable occasion — where friends, family, fans, and influencers shop the brands and experiences they love the most together. All on your brand.

Put some heart in your cart.  

That's FEVO. 

2021:

  • Record all-time high sales
  • Record high market share and retention
  • Record high employee happiness
  • Record new innovations shipped
  • Huge partnerships announced and renewed
  • Closed Series C Funding

For more information on FEVO visit FEVO.com

About FEVO:

FEVO is dedicated to changing e-commerce: Our proprietary technology adds friend power to a brand's site for more browsing, more fun — and more sales. We enable consumers to invite friends to purchase together with just a few clicks, allowing groups to connect and communities to form. And it all happens on a brand's site with just one single line of code, so brands can capture more data while building their own social graphs and identifying valuable customers.

FEVO Media Contact: Chad Romiti - 949-293-7781 - chad.romiti@unytd.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fevo-ends-2021-strong-301446097.html

SOURCE FEVO

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.