FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FHIA Remodeling ("FHIA"), today announced the purchase of Mad City Windows and Baths ("Mad City"), the largest specialty home remodeling company in Wisconsin. This is the second acquisition made by FHIA recently, following the purchase of Statewide Remodeling, one of the largest specialty contractors in Texas, in July 2019.
Backed by affiliates of York Capital Management, a multi-billion dollar investment firm, FHIA is creating a national network of leading remodeling service providers in their respective markets. Through the purchase of Statewide Remodeling, FHIA now has an established presence in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and a leading market position in Florida. The acquisition of Mad City extends FHIA's reach into Wisconsin, with plans to expand across the Midwest region. Post-closing, FHIA is expected to have annual sales in excess of $300 million.
"Mad City Windows and Baths is a perfect addition to the FHIA platform, as we have targeted companies that are leaders in their respective markets and bring the same legacy of best-in-class customer service that FHIA has always prided itself on. Mad City is the brand name in home improvement in the state of Wisconsin, and we look forward to adding them to our industry-leading portfolio of products, services, and partners," said Mel Feinberg, Founder, and CEO of FHIA.
Founded in 1998, Mad City Windows and Baths provides replacement windows and doors, siding installation, roofing services, bathroom remodeling, and kitchen refacing services. In 2019, the company delivered over $65 million in annual sales, ranking as one of the 25 largest remodelers in the U.S. by Qualified Remodeling Magazine. Mad City's commitment to outstanding service has earned the company the #1 spot as the top-rated remodeler in Wisconsin for the last eight years. Mad City is a proud partner and official sponsor of the Green Bay Packers.
"We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with FHIA and York Capital Management and the resources and support that they bring to our organization. We have had tremendous growth over the last 22 years and have expanded our coverage to now include the entire state of Wisconsin. Our new partnership with FHIA will enable us to expand our business outside our home markets and bring our best-in-class product suite and customer service into other attractive markets across the Midwest," said Nathan Richmond, President, and CEO of Mad City Windows and Baths.
The companies will retain their current organizational structures and focus on opportunities to provide an even broader portfolio of services to consumers. For more information, please visit https://www.FHIARemodeling.com and https://www.MadCityWindows.com.
FHIA Remodeling has helped over 42,000 families make their homes safer, more beautiful, and more energy-efficient. The company has more than 1,300 employees, with offices throughout Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma. FHIA Remodeling has long-standing relationships with leading home improvement retailers and wholesale clubs, chosen for their expertise and best-in-class service.
If you would like more information, please contact Deborah Montella, Vice President, Media and Communications at 954-697-9830 or DMontella@FHIARemodeling.com.