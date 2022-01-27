BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $85.0 million, or $3.09 per share, versus $86.5 million, or $2.90 per share, in the prior year period.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $124.9 million versus $77.9 million in the prior year period.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $101.9 million versus $81.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.70 versus $2.74 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $124.0 million for the current quarter versus $74.9 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $322.4 million for the quarter as compared to $312.4 million reported in the prior year period.
"We're off to a good start in fiscal 2022, delivering 10% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in our Software segment," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "Our Scores segment continues to perform very well, delivering strong growth in both our B2B and B2C markets."
Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company's two operating segments were as follows:
- Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $152.9 million in the first quarter, compared to $167.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 9%, primarily due to the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021 and reductions in professional services, partially offset by growth in platform software revenue. Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 10%, consisting of 67% platform ARR growth and 3% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 109% year-over-year, with platform solutions at 143% and non-platform solutions at 102%.
- Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $169.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $144.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 17%. B2B revenue increased 13%, driven largely by unit price increases. B2C revenue increased 27% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
Outlook
The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
Revenues
$1.35 billion
GAAP Net Income
$318 million
GAAP EPS
$11.29
Non GAAP Net Income
$397 million
Non GAAP EPS
$14.12
The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."
Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its first quarter fiscal 2022 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through January 27, 2023.
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.
FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 162,157
$ 195,354
Accounts receivable, net
260,161
312,107
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39,678
43,513
Total current assets
461,996
550,974
Marketable securities and investments
35,242
33,196
Property and equipment, net
24,597
27,913
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
46,061
47,275
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
790,817
792,284
Other assets
104,597
116,134
$ 1,463,310
$ 1,567,776
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 95,490
$ 100,284
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
62,926
103,506
Deferred revenue
98,381
105,417
Current maturities on debt
65,000
250,000
Total current liabilities
321,797
559,207
Long-term debt
1,568,292
1,009,018
Operating lease liabilities
50,972
53,670
Other liabilities
60,548
56,823
Total liabilities
2,001,609
1,678,718
Stockholders' deficit
(538,299)
(110,942)
$ 1,463,310
$ 1,567,776
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Revenues:
On-premises and SaaS software
$ 126,338
$ 126,455
Professional services
26,536
41,308
Scores
169,487
144,651
Total revenues
322,361
312,414
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
69,203
89,528
Research & development
38,980
40,651
Selling, general and administrative
98,048
93,911
Amortization of intangible assets
544
937
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(7,334)
Total operating expenses
206,775
217,693
Operating income
115,586
94,721
Other expense, net
(10,766)
(6,761)
Income before income taxes
104,820
87,960
Provision for income taxes
19,861
1,468
Net income
$ 84,959
$ 86,492
Basic earnings per share:
$ 3.13
$ 2.97
Diluted earnings per share:
$ 3.09
$ 2.90
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
27,167
29,127
Diluted
27,524
29,789
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 84,959
$ 86,492
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,227
7,026
Share-based compensation
29,878
25,132
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(4,171)
(35,584)
Other, net
8,988
(5,119)
Net cash provided by operating activities
124,881
77,947
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(895)
(3,045)
Net activity from marketable securities
(2,634)
(1,174)
Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture
2,257
8,291
Other, net
-
(210)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,272)
3,862
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan
620,000
116,000
Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan
(788,000)
(80,000)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
550,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans
550
57
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(47,024)
(85,678)
Repurchases of common stock
(482,755)
(50,011)
Other, net
(8,200)
(176)
Net cash used in financing activities
(155,429)
(99,808)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1,377)
5,267
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(33,197)
(12,732)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
195,354
157,394
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 162,157
$ 144,662
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$ 84,959
$ 86,492
Amortization of intangible assets
544
937
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(7,334)
Stock-based compensation expense
29,878
25,132
Income tax adjustments
(7,493)
(4,486)
Excess tax benefit
(5,957)
(19,183)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 101,931
$ 81,558
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 3.09
$ 2.90
Amortization of intangible assets
0.02
0.03
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
-
(0.25)
Stock-based compensation expense
1.09
0.84
Income tax adjustments
(0.27)
(0.15)
Excess tax benefit
(0.22)
(0.64)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 3.70
$ 2.74
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 124,881
$ 77,947
Capital expenditures
(895)
(3,045)
Free cash flow
$ 123,986
$ 74,902
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and
free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related,
excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures
is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our
management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items
that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these
non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate
management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial
measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
GAAP net income
$ 318
Amortization of intangible assets
2
Stock-based compensation expense
115
Income tax adjustments
(30)
Excess tax benefit
(8)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 397
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 11.29
Amortization of intangible assets
0.07
Stock-based compensation expense
4.09
Income tax adjustments
(1.06)
Excess tax benefit
(0.28)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 14.12
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
