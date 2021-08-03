SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $151.2 million, or $5.18 per share, versus $64.1 million, or $2.15 per share, in the prior year period. The results included a pre-tax gain of $92.8 million on the previously-announced sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line, or $2.52 per share after tax.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $100.6 million versus $106.9 million in the prior year period.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $98.8 million versus $76.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.38 versus $2.58 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $99.0 million for both the current quarter and the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $338.2 million for the quarter as compared to $313.7 million reported in the prior year period.
"I'm pleased to report we delivered another solid quarter," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We had another record Scores quarter, and are making great progress in our SaaS transition."
Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:
- Applications revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were $133.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $141.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6%, due primarily to decreased services revenues, and the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in early June.
- Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $172.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $131.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 23%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 50% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
- Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $32.8 million in the third quarter compared to $40.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 20%, due primarily to decreased up-front license revenues.
Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through August 3, 2022.
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.
Learn more at http://www.fico.com
FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 237,612
$ 157,394
Accounts receivable, net
280,598
334,180
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,670
42,504
Total current assets
556,880
534,078
Marketable securities and investments
34,394
26,573
Property and equipment, net
31,565
46,419
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
49,250
57,656
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
797,870
821,600
Other assets
119,196
119,914
$ 1,589,155
$ 1,606,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 102,649
$ 86,400
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
92,363
117,952
Deferred revenue
99,757
115,159
Current maturities on debt
250,000
95,000
Total current liabilities
544,769
414,511
Long-term debt
806,622
739,435
Operating lease liabilities
56,815
73,207
Other liabilities
56,111
48,005
Total liabilities
1,464,317
1,275,158
Stockholders' equity
124,838
331,082
$ 1,589,155
$ 1,606,240
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 288,078
$ 246,829
$ 821,147
$ 707,905
Professional services
35,918
43,633
115,137
135,563
License
14,188
23,269
45,675
76,738
Total revenues
338,184
313,731
981,959
920,206
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
82,240
88,569
260,101
267,466
Research & development
45,826
41,411
130,089
119,793
Selling, general and administrative
107,729
99,832
298,912
315,318
Amortization of intangible assets
810
1,048
2,692
4,046
Restructuring and impairment charges
-
-
-
3,104
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
(92,805)
-
(100,139)
-
Total operating expenses
143,800
230,860
591,655
709,727
Operating income
194,384
82,871
390,304
210,479
Other expense, net
(6,492)
(6,663)
(22,628)
(29,912)
Income before income taxes
187,892
76,208
367,676
180,567
Provision for income taxes
36,694
12,132
61,312
3,282
Net income
$ 151,198
$ 64,076
$ 306,364
$ 177,285
Basic earnings per share:
$ 5.27
$ 2.21
$ 10.58
$ 6.10
Diluted earnings per share:
$ 5.18
$ 2.15
$ 10.38
$ 5.92
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
28,687
29,005
28,967
29,075
Diluted
29,195
29,744
29,505
29,966
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 306,364
$ 177,285
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
20,066
23,549
Share-based compensation
84,099
68,197
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
24,728
(55,873)
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
(100,139)
-
Other, net
(3,056)
15,572
Net cash provided by operating activities
332,062
228,730
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,792)
(21,073)
Net activity from marketable securities
(2,827)
(2,328)
Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture
146,428
-
Other, net
(210)
55
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
137,599
(23,346)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
429,000
193,000
Payments on revolving line of credit
(208,000)
(435,000)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
350,000
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
14,580
26,235
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(88,770)
(100,067)
Repurchases of common stock
(541,205)
(210,000)
Other, net
(177)
(7,651)
Net cash used in financing activities
(394,572)
(183,483)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
5,129
(2,654)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
80,218
19,247
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
157,394
106,426
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 237,612
$ 125,673
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Applications revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 99,822
$ 98,476
$ 294,240
$ 295,102
Professional services
26,381
32,364
84,613
101,521
License
7,010
10,620
19,235
37,294
Total applications revenues
$ 133,213
$ 141,460
$ 398,088
$ 433,917
Scores revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 170,415
$ 130,268
$ 476,217
$ 365,324
Professional services
166
58
986
1,141
License
1,621
1,224
8,369
9,371
Total scores revenues
$ 172,202
$ 131,550
$ 485,572
$ 375,836
Decision Management Software revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 17,841
$ 18,085
$ 50,690
$ 47,479
Professional services
9,371
11,211
29,538
32,901
License
5,557
11,425
18,071
30,073
Total decision management software revenues
$ 32,769
$ 40,721
$ 98,299
$ 110,453
Total revenues:
Transactional and maintenance
$ 288,078
$ 246,829
$ 821,147
$ 707,905
Professional services
35,918
43,633
115,137
135,563
License
14,188
23,269
45,675
76,738
Total revenues
$ 338,184
$ 313,731
$ 981,959
$ 920,206
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income
$ 151,198
$ 64,076
$ 306,364
$ 177,285
Amortization of intangible assets
810
1,048
2,692
4,046
Restructuring and impairment charges
-
-
-
3,104
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
(92,805)
-
(100,139)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
30,761
22,265
84,099
68,198
Income tax adjustments
11,391
(5,739)
(366)
(18,546)
Excess tax benefit
(2,561)
(4,902)
(22,073)
(38,845)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 98,794
$ 76,748
$ 270,577
$ 195,242
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 5.18
$ 2.15
$ 10.38
$ 5.92
Amortization of intangible assets
0.03
0.04
0.09
0.14
Restructuring and impairment charges
-
-
-
0.10
Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture
(3.18)
-
(3.39)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
1.05
0.75
2.85
2.28
Income tax adjustments
0.39
(0.19)
(0.01)
(0.62)
Excess tax benefit
(0.09)
(0.16)
(0.75)
(1.30)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 3.38
$ 2.58
$ 9.17
$ 6.52
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 100,592
$ 106,871
$ 332,062
$ 228,730
Capital expenditures
(1,572)
(7,907)
(5,792)
(21,074)
Free cash flow
$ 99,020
$ 98,964
$ 326,270
$ 207,656
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
