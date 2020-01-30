FICO_Logo.jpg

FICO Corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/FICO)

 By FICO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $54.9 million, or $1.82 per share, versus $40.0 million, or $1.32 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $60.4 million versus $48.9 million in the prior year period.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $54.2 million versus $43.9 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.80 versus $1.45 in the prior year period. Free cash flow for the quarter was $53.9 million versus $42.4 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $298.5 million for the quarter as compared to $262.3 million reported in the prior year period. 

"We had a great start to our fiscal 2020," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We achieved double-digit revenue growth, and are delivering significant innovation throughout the organization."

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

  • Applications revenues, which include the company's preconfigured decision management applications and associated professional services, were $152.2 million in the first quarter, compared to $147.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 3%, due primarily to increased services and SaaS subscription revenues in Originations Solutions.
  • Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $115.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $85.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 34%. B2B revenue increased 46% and B2C revenue increased 11% from the prior year period.
  • Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $31.2 million in the first quarter compared to $28.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 8%, due primarily to increased SaaS subscription and services revenues.

Outlook
The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2020:


Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Revenues

$1.245 billion

GAAP Net Income

$204 million

GAAP EPS

$6.75

Non GAAP Net Income

$251 million

Non GAAP EPS

$8.30

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its first quarter fiscal 2020 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Events Page under Past Events through January 30, 2021.

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve, and other risks described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)














December 31,


September 30,


2019


2019

ASSETS:




Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                111,216


$               106,426

     Accounts receivable, net

281,640


297,427

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

68,138


51,853

          Total current assets

460,994


455,706





Marketable securities and investments

25,388


21,865

Property and equipment, net

56,156


53,027

Operating lease right-of-use assets

88,475


-

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

825,334


817,681

Other assets

88,691


85,169


$             1,545,038


$            1,433,448





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Current liabilities:




     Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$                  75,585


$                 55,572

     Accrued compensation and employee benefits

71,780


106,240

     Deferred revenue

114,667


111,016

     Current maturities on debt

180,000


218,000

          Total current liabilities

442,032


490,828





Long-term debt

738,259


606,790

Operating lease liabilities

80,424


-

Other liabilities

43,362


46,063

          Total liabilities

1,304,077


1,143,681





Stockholders' equity

240,961


289,767


$             1,545,038


$            1,433,448





 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Quarter Ended 


December 31,


2019


2018

Revenues:




     Transactional and maintenance

$                220,374


$              194,193

     Professional services

44,025


40,808

     License

34,105


27,255

        Total revenues

298,504


262,256





Operating expenses:




     Cost of revenues

90,758


76,066

     Research & development

38,943


35,426

     Selling, general and administrative

112,021


100,258

     Amortization of intangible assets

1,796


1,502

     Restructuring and acquisition-related

3,104


-

        Total operating expenses

246,622


213,252

Operating income

51,882


49,004

Other expense, net

(9,987)


(11,848)

Income before income taxes

41,895


37,156

Income tax benefit

(13,026)


(2,851)

Net income

$                  54,921


$                40,007













Basic earnings per share:

$                      1.89


$                    1.38

Diluted earnings per share:

$                      1.82


$                    1.32





Shares used in computing earnings per share:




     Basic

29,025


28,961

     Diluted

30,169


30,336





 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)










 Quarter Ended 


 December 31, 


2019


2018

Cash flows from operating activities:




 Net income 

$              54,921


$                    40,007

 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by  




   operating activities: 




       Depreciation and amortization 

7,856


7,967

       Share-based compensation 

23,145


21,854

       Changes in operating assets and liabilities 

(28,419)


(24,129)

       Other, net 

2,862


3,158

          Net cash provided by operating activities 

60,365


48,857





 Cash flows from investing activities: 




 Purchases of property and equipment 

(6,500)


(6,474)

 Net activity from marketable securities 

(2,566)


(2,201)

 Other, net 

55


-

          Net cash used in investing activities 

(9,011)


(8,675)





 Cash flows from financing activities: 




 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 

117,000


103,000

 Payments on revolving line of credit 

(367,000)


(35,000)

 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 

350,000


-

 Proceeds from issuances of common stock 

5,091


7,550

 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 

(86,047)


(42,987)

 Repurchases of common stock 

(60,009)


(82,700)

 Other, net 

(7,230)


-

          Net cash used in financing activities 

(48,195)


(50,137)





 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 

1,631


(172)





 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

4,790


(10,127)

 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 

106,426


90,023

 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 

$            111,216


$                    79,896





  

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













Quarter Ended 



December 31,



2019


2018

Applications revenues:





     Transactional and maintenance


$   98,837


$   97,165

     Professional services


34,023


31,462

     License


19,318


19,032

          Total Applications revenues


$ 152,178


$ 147,659






Scores revenues:





     Transactional and maintenance


$ 107,446


$   84,821

     Professional services


264


701

     License


7,428


161

          Total Scores revenues


$ 115,138


$   85,683






Decision Management Software revenues:





     Transactional and maintenance


$   14,091


$   12,207

     Professional services


9,738


8,645

     License


7,359


8,062

          Total Decision Management Software revenues


$   31,188


$   28,914






Total revenues:





     Transactional and maintenance


$ 220,374


$ 194,193

     Professional services


44,025


40,808

     License


34,105


27,255

          Total revenues


$ 298,504


$ 262,256






 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Quarter Ended 


December 31,


2019


2018





GAAP net income

$ 54,921


$ 40,007

Amortization of intangible assets

1,796


1,502

Restructuring and acquisition-related

3,104


-

Stock-based compensation expense

23,145


21,854

Income tax adjustments

(6,762)


(6,219)

Excess tax benefit

(22,018)


(13,233)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 54,186


$ 43,911









GAAP diluted earnings per share

$     1.82


$     1.32

Amortization of intangible assets

0.06


0.05

Restructuring and acquisition-related

0.10


-

Stock-based compensation expense

0.77


0.72

Income tax adjustments

(0.22)


(0.21)

Excess tax benefit

(0.73)


(0.44)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$     1.80


$     1.45





Free cash flow




Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 60,365


$ 48,857

Capital expenditures

(6,500)


(6,474)

Free cash flow

$ 53,865


$ 42,383





Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.








About Non-GAAP Financial Measures


To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid.  The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 











Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses.  We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Fiscal 2020 Guidance



GAAP net income

$                              204

Amortization of intangible assets

5

Restructuring and acquisition-related

4

Stock-based compensation expense

90

Income tax adjustments

(26)

Excess tax benefit

(25)

Non-GAAP net income

$                              251





GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                             6.75

Amortization of intangible assets

0.15

Restructuring and acquisition-related

0.12

Stock-based compensation expense

2.96

Income tax adjustments

(0.85)

Excess tax benefit

(0.83)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                             8.30





Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.




About Non-GAAP Financial Measures












To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid.  The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 







Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses.  We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

 