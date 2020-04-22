JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2020.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
FNF-D