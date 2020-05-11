JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company") today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference, May 12 – 14, 2020. The Company's President Mike Nolan, Chief Financial Officer, Tony Park, and FGL Holdings' CEO, Chris Blunt will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 am ET on Tuesday May 12, 2020. A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com.
  • Susquehanna 2020 Housing Forum, May 13, 2020
  • 2020 SunTrust 21st Annual Financial Services Conference, May 19 – 20, 2020

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

