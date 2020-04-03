NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelus Technologies, an NYC based Professional & Managed Technology Services Provider, named Thorsten Buescher as their new Head of Service Delivery. Mr. Buescher brings over 25 years of Service Delivery and Enterprise Software solutions experience to the role.
As Head of Service Delivery, in addition to being a member of the executive team, Mr. Buescher will be responsible for overall Service Delivery including Solutions Architecture, Professional and Managed Services.
"We are very happy to have Thorsten on board to lead the expansion of our Service Delivery organization," said Ron Rosansky, Fidelus's CEO. "In addition to Thorsten's leadership skills and experience growing and optimizing service delivery organizations, his AI-based Business Process Automation experience will help us streamline and optimize service delivery that will in turn increase client value."
Prior to joining Fidelus, Thorsten was the EVP & Global Head of Customer Service at Arago, a market-leading AI-based Business Process Automation company. During his time at Arago, Thorsten led Business Process Automation initiatives for some of the largest companies in the world.
"I am excited to join the Fidelus team and am looking forward to leading the Service Delivery organization and providing outstanding customer experience," said Buescher.
About Fidelus:
Fidelus, a Professional & Managed Technology services provider, has been delivering white-glove technology services to a wide range of firms in the legal, financial, healthcare, technology, and non-profit sectors for over 15 years. Fidelus works with clients to determine the optimal technology solutions to meet their client's business goals and objectives. Fidelus is a Cisco Gold, a Cloud Managed Services Master, and Master Collaboration Specialized Partner. See more at http://www.fidelus.com.
