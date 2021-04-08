ZURICH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, has announced the hiring of Daniel Balogh as Head of Client Relations. Balogh will report to Simon Kaufmann, who has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer.
Balogh has a strong background in payment services, business development, and account management at companies including American Express and Six Payment Services. For the 18 months immediately prior to joining Fides, he ran an independent consultancy specializing in payments, digitalization, and change management.
"Fides is known for its outstanding client services as well as its products," said Balogh. "I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the company's growth."
In addition to Client Relations, Kaufmann will continue to head up Fides' Client Services, Business Development, and Marketing teams. As part of customer-driven departmental restructuring, Philip Anklin has been promoted to the new Head of Business Development role, focusing on partner and customer acquisition. Edar Dos Santos will continue in the role of Head of Client Services.
"At Fides, customers are our number one priority. I am pleased to have Daniel join my team to help us further strengthen relationships with our clients," said Kaufmann. "This realignment will enable us to provide Fides clients with dedicated relationship management, and at the same time devote the time and support needed for business development."
The firm has steadily added new staff and new positions over the past few months, ensuring state of the art security and risk management and best practices in project management and client service delivery.
"We will continue to scale our teams and processes to ensure operational excellence and superior client service as our global client base expands," said Kaufmann.
ABOUT FIDES
Fides is the global leader in multibank connectivity and transaction communications, enabling corporates to connect to any bank, in any region, through any channel. With Fides, you can reach further, and connect faster. Our solutions deliver critical multibank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities for treasury and finance teams, helping more than 3,500 clients communicate with over 13,000 banks and payment providers across 200 countries. Whether you are using a TMS, ERP, the Fides Multibanking Suite, or any combination, Fides is the only connectivity platform you need.
