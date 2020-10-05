- Fideuram - ISP PB will acquire a 69% interest in REYL and contribute to REYL its wholly-owned Swiss banking subsidiary Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) Morval - Following the transaction, the combined bank will remain headquartered in Geneva and will count close to 400 employees, AUM of over CHF 18 Bln and regulatory shareholders' equity of about CHF 250 Mln - Implementation of joint long-term strategic plan encompassing all REYL business lines