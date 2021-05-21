WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiduciary Benchmarks, now Fiduciary Decisions, partnered with Success Agency, a full-service web design and development agency, to spearhead the design and development of their new website. The launch of the new website is one major step in completing their rebranding and services expansion plan.
Founded in 2008, the company now works with many of the industry's largest and most respected Recordkeepers, Broker/Dealers, Advisor/Consultants, and Plan Sponsors. Fiduciary Decisions is the industry leader for independent, comprehensive, and actionable value and fee benchmarking services for the defined contribution space. FDI also offers the Business Management Dashboard – a next-generation practice management platform for Broker/Dealers and retirement plan advisors enabling them to manage their business more efficiently and effectively than ever before. In addition, FDI offers an IRA Rollover Best Interest Determination service.
According to Avin Kline, CEO of Success Agency, "You can judge the integrity of a company by how they treat their vendors. As a vendor partner of Fiduciary Decisions for 6 years, I have the utmost respect for the Executive Team of Fiduciary Decisions. They are truly leading the industry with vision, excellence, and integrity, and our team is proud to have worked with them in the creation and launch of the new Fiduciary Decisions website."
According to Craig Rosenthal, Fiduciary Decisions, Head of Strategy, and Chief Marketing Officer, "This is the second site we have developed with Success Agency and once again we are thrilled with the results. They truly differentiate themselves with their focus on client satisfaction, attention to detail, a world-class design team, and a highly consultative approach. We were able to measure our success not only with improved metrics but also with the number of client comments on how much they love the look and feel of our new site".
Success Agency's web design services team is dedicated and focused on building user-centric, beautiful websites that reinforce our clients' brand and increase their bottom line. Avin emphasizes, "We constantly strive to achieve three things for our partners: remarkable ROI, remarkable excellence, and remarkable client experiences. We do not exist to just create websites. We exist to help positive-impacting companies reach their growth and profit potential."
For more information about Success Agency and its offerings, visit the website, https://www.successagency.com/.
Media Contact
Angelina Bertino, Success Agency, +1 3522508155, angelina@successagency.com
SOURCE Success Agency