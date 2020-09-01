BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDx, a product-agnostic platform that connects insurance solutions with wealth management platforms and other providers, today announced a strategic partnership with financial planning software provider Envestnet | MoneyGuide that gives insurance-licensed financial professionals the capability to plan, research, propose, and manage annuity products from within MoneyGuide. Financial advisors who use MoneyGuide software will now be able to seamlessly implement annuity strategies modeled in a client's financial plan through the FIDx platform.
This partnership supports FIDx's mission to expand the distribution of annuities, which provide financial advisors with the income and protection strategies that may fit a client's needs. For MoneyGuide, users of its MoneyGuidePro® and MoneyGuideElite software now have the ability to offer solutions designed to protect and guarantee retirement income within individualized client plans.
"The strategically aligned partnership between FIDx and MoneyGuide empowers advisors to identify and act on income gaps their clients may face, as well as research, compare, open, and manage annuities as part of their planning approach," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. "FIDx continues to broaden access to annuities and meet firms and advisors wherever they choose to do business. Through integration with platforms that advisors use daily, such as MoneyGuide, we reduce technology fatigue and give everyone access to income and protection solutions for their clients."
MoneyGuide provides financial professionals with a comprehensive financial planning software package that focuses on identifying and reaching personally defined goals. FIDx provides unified access to a range of annuities from industry leading insurance carriers.
"Protecting a financial plan with various income and protection strategies can be important to reaching one's retirement goals and achieving financial wellness," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Our tools and solutions, such as our Income Planning feature, empower advisors to address this issue with a holistic approach, and provide a simple breakdown to clients of the gap that may exist between their expected retirement income and their essential expenses. This partnership with FIDx now gives those advisors the ability to bring those conversations one step forward, from hypothetical to reality, in that they now have an option to access a range of annuity products from leading carriers while working with a client to build their financial plan."
The FIDx partnership adds to MoneyGuide's impressive list of over 200 integrations.
For more information on this new offering, interested parties can attend a webinar on Thursday, September 10 or Monday, September 21 at 4:00 pm ET by signing up here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8898554720962160907
FIDx offers a strong lineup of both commission- and fee-based annuities from AIG Life & Retirement, Allianz Life, Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., Nationwide, Prudential Financial, and Transamerica.
About FIDx
Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help their clients reach their goals.
Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.
For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide or LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Dana Taormina
JConnelly for Envestnet & FIDx
973.647.4626
envestnetpr@jconnelly.com