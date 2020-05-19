HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced that the Winn-Marion Companies, a leader in industrial automation, has chosen Field Squared's cloud-based software to streamline the company's field service operations.
"Winn-Marion is all about wowing our customers with the benefits of automation," said David Murphy, IT Supervisor at the Winn-Marion Companies. "I am pleased to have found a partner like Field Squared to do the same for our internal processes so that we can continue to innovate and grow."
With 11 offices throughout the U.S. and over 150 field workers, Winn-Marion distributes and services industrial automation equipment, including installation, configuration, and maintenance. Winn-Marion needed a solution purpose-built for field service management, but extensible to integrate with its accounting and distribution management software Epicor Prophet 21, a requirement for Winn-Marion.
Field Squared was the clear choice for Winn-Marion to revolutionize field service operations management with efficiency-driving digital solutions. By integrating with Epicor, Field Squared will provide Winn-Marion a single source of truth across its field services.
With Field Squared, the Winn-Marion Companies will:
- Automate inventory management and provide mobile inventory transfer tools for technicians
- Gain visibility into the location of inventory—down to a single part—in real-time
- Take control of labor pricing to automate billing and realize revenue faster
- Access a centralized schedule view to effectively optimize work orders
- Increase efficiency and improve data accuracy with mobile forms, eliminating paper
Winn-Marion is focused on an expansion of service offerings into food and beverage, industrial electrical and EV charging stations. Field Squared will be the digital backbone extended across these new business areas.
"Mature but growing companies like Winn-Marion are adopting field service management software to increase efficiency, capture new revenue and remain competitive," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. "Field Squared will provide Winn-Marion with solutions to bring disparate systems and processes together, eliminating silos enterprise-wide."
About Field Squared
Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.
