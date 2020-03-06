RALEIGH, N.C., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding Homes, a DRB Group company, will be hosting an exclusive real estate agent grand opening in conjunction with Triangle Real Producers Magazine on March 19 for its third Raleigh-area community, Linden at Apex.
Linden joins neighborhoods Trinity Creek in Holly Springs and Forest Ridge in Hillsborough as the the third Fielding community in the Raleigh Metro Area. Mackintosh on the Lake in Burlington now has Fielding Homes offerings also.
"Apex is such a great place to call home, maintaining its small-town charm and excellent services," said Jay Lewis, DRB Group Raleigh Division President. "It is obvious why it is known as 'The Peak of Good Living' and has been ranked by Money Magazine as the best place to live in the United States."
Beginning at 5 p.m., the grand opening festivities will feature food, wine tastings and live music. The Fielding Fortuna model will be available for tours by attending agents. There will also be a variety of giveaways, including a Louis Vuitton® purse (official rules and details).
Linden at Apex is located at 1632 Pricewood Lane, Apex, N.C. with 14 floorplans starting in the mid-$400,000s.
If you are a real estate agent planning on attending Grand Opening, please RSVP to Peyton Davidson at pdavidson@drbgroup.com by March 12.
About Dan Ryan Builders | www.danryanbuilders.com
Founded in 1990, Dan Ryan Builders offers new homes in six states (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina) and 12 metro markets. Dan Ryan Builders has built nearly 16,000 homes for families across the Mid-Atlantic predominantly for first-time and first-move up buyers.
About Fielding Homes | www.fieldinghomes.com
Since 2015, Fielding Homes has set the standard for luxury homes in North and South Carolina. Fielding Homes creates homes and neighborhoods that seamlessly integrate into the surrounding area, protecting the natural environment while reflecting the culture and history of the local community. We invest in infrastructure and programming that nurtures the social fabric of a community, allowing it to not simply grow, but to thrive.
