LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filmocracy, the world's premiere digital screening, distribution, and experience platform, has taken a strong stake in the emerging genre of impact filmmaking—which leverages the power of cinema to effect social change—in its 2021 program. Filmocracy Fest Co-Founder Jon Fitzgerald says, "Like impact investing before it, impact filmmaking has the power to engage as well as entertain, and to inspire action. We're proud to emphasize these films, the expo and conference panels."
Fitzgerald, who literally wrote the book on the subject, Filmmaking for Change, continues, "beginning with our first in person screening Friday of The Six, through the Closing Night film Meat the Future, the Festival is full of terrific documentaries and narratives in the social impact space—twelve in all." There will be Q&As after all the in-person screenings, and all but one will have virtual screenings in addition to the live screenings, where Festivalgoers can watch the films on demand from 12:01AM PST Thursday, December 9 through 11:59PM Sunday, December 12. The interactive hybrid fest features an Impact Expo on its 3-D map, as well as a variety of rooms with comprehensive detail about the films, their related causes, how to get involved or take action.
Finally, Filmocracy Fest will host an online panel, Impact Filmmaking: Education and Call to Action on closing day, Sunday, December 12 at 11:00AM PST. Ever since Participant Media ushered in a wave of social impact films, from the Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth (2006), to Food, Inc. (2008) and The Cove (2008), we've seen the documentary space grow exponentially. Many of these films go beyond mainstream theatrical and streaming platform releases into educational markets, creating lasting awareness and evergreen activations. Filmocracy will explore how these films inform and create change with their Call to Action.
The impact films are (in alphabetical order):
Anima In Cao Jinling's family feature from Mongolia, we experience the deep connection of all living things and witness the mysterious retribution wrought by nature on humans who injure it. The film deals with climate change and environmental preservation, compelling us to contemplate our relationship with Mother Earth.
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock Shannon Kring's film captures history in the making: the struggle for Native American and human rights against environmental degradation, government and the fossil fuel industry—as a small group of indigenous women protesting the Keystone pipeline become leaders of a global movement.
Entangled: The Race to Save Right Whales from Extinction Animal rights take center stage in David Abel's film about how climate change has accelerated a collision between one of the world's most endangered species, North America's most valuable fishery, and a federal agency mandated to protect both.
Have You Heard About Greg? The world premiere of Steve Ecclesine's directorial debut puts a human face—Greg O'Brien's—on the terrifying disease of Alzheimer's, an invisible enemy that is quietly killing millions of people each year around the world and will affect millions more in years to come.
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar A coproduction of companies from France and war-torn Kosovo, centering on feminism and female empowerment, Luàna Bajrami's film focuses on three young and free-spirited girls in Kosovo who engage in petty crime as they impatiently await their opportunity to go away to university.
The Last Days of Spring This Isabel Lamberti-directed film is an examination of gentrification and human rights that follows a Spanish family as they struggle to transition, each in their own way, when the land they live on is sold and they must leave their self-built homes in a shantytown near Madrid.
Meat the Future This film brings science fiction to the dinner table courtesy of Dr. Uma Valeti, whose Upside Foods is at the forefront of a new industry: making meat from cells, not from animal slaughter. Musician (and vegan) Moby provides the Lisa Marshall film's music as it deals with animal rights, sustainability and agricultural revolution.
Reflection: A Walk With Water Tackling issues of environmental preservation, climate change, and sustainable water use, Emmett Brennan walks 200 miles along the Los Angeles aqueduct in search of a vision for humanity worth living for—what he discovers has everything to do with water.
The Six Racism and xenophobia towards Asian communities in the West has sadly deep roots. Arthur Jones' previously untold story of RMS Titanic's Chinese passengers is an extraordinary examination of survival and dignity in the face of racism and anti-immigrant policy.
Storm Lake Journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to inform and unite their rural Iowan farming community through their newspaper, The Storm Lake Times. Jerry Risius and Beth Levison's film chronicles the paper's role as a civic watchdog protecting against agribusiness and the decline of credible journalism nationwide.
Try Harder! At a top San Francisco high school with a majority Asian American student body, stressed out seniors at the intersection of class, race, and educational opportunity are keenly aware of the intense competition for the few open spots in their dream colleges.
Witness Underground Artists at the heart of the local DIY music scene within the Jehovah's Witnesses in Minneapolis have their faith tested in deeply personal ways in Scott Holman's film. They battle for positive mental health and push the boundaries of their religion's norms, against draconian punishments for apostates.
"We hope our passion for impact filmmaking manifests in our programming," says co-founder Paul Jun, who developed Filmocracy For Change with Fitzgerald. "Filmocracy is dedicated to supporting impact cinema through education, mentorship and programming."
About Filmocracy:
Filmocracy is a film and festival streaming platform, with a library of more than 3,500 constantly rotating titles, that rewards users for discovering amazing independent films. Users earn virtual popcorn for watching and rating movies, which can be spent in their shop to earn movie tickets, redeem gift cards, or attend virtual film festivals hosted from around the world. Bringing a powerful combination of technologies together to enhance the virtual cinema and conference experience for filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences around the world. Filmocracy's mission is to help all independent filmmakers reach wider audiences and grow their communities through storytelling. Festival Co-Founder Paul Jun serves as CEO of Filmocracy.
In December 2020, Filmocracy staged the First Annual Filmocracy Fest, an all-digital juried film festival. Filmocracy Fest presented a slate of 44 films; panels; mentorship program; live performances; script readings; cause-related partners; and dozens of virtual conversations with directors and industry talent. Jon Fitzgerald served as Executive Director.
Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) has joined Filmocracy as presenting sponsor.
