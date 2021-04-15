TORRANCE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance personality Crystal Oculee who has appeared on major network television and has been featured in Entrepreneur and Redbook magazines today launched a series of webinars that explore the revenue, taxation and retirement landscape in a new streaming world.
The first webinar, "The Art of Maximizing Your Lifetime Entertainment Earnings," will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7PM. A second event, geared primarily to women working in entertainment, "Entertainment Women's Focus on Wealth, Taxes and the Unexpected" will be held the following Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7PM. Both events – and the entertainment webinar series itself – are informational and complimentary. Those interested in attending may register at: https://icwm.com/webinar-entertainment-industry
The webinars will dive into strategies that demystify getting the most out of careers in the entrainment industry that, by their nature, are subject to lifelong fluctuations; high rates of taxation; longer periods spent in retirement; mitigating financial challenges triggered by windfalls, force majeure events and other entertainment-specific challenges facing its constituents and the industry's service providers.
Ms. Oculee is the Chief Financial Strategist at Confidence Wealth Management, LLC, (CWM) a wealth management service provider that applies advanced financial and wealth strategies. The firm provides meticulous planning to ensure a stress-free retirement, differentiating itself from traditional advisors.
"We know that our clients' goals are as unique as their fingerprints. Our plans are crafted from the ground up applying proven advanced strategies using specific, quantifiable metrics. We help examine client's portfolios to uncover opportunities and leverage combined strategies with the goal of multiplying wealth, rather than providing simple linear growth," said CWM founder, Rem Oculee.
About Confidence Wealth Management
CWM was founded in 2002 after decades of research and extensive advanced work in equity markets and equities trade back testing. Today, the firm is entrusted with over $100 million of clients' hard-earned savings. The company has developed many internal proprietary strategies and methods to promote clients' success well beyond plan implementation. Built on two key principals -- helping clients with advanced planning strategies and connecting them some of the strongest, most powerful and prestigious financial organizations -- CWM has leveraged long-standing relationships to democratize access to multi-billion-dollar financial organizations and their most coveted products to provide unparalleled benefits previously afforded to only the ultra-wealthy.
