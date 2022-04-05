The US Chapter of the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) has completed elections for Officer positions and looks to their guidance for future expansion of the Chapter. Effective immediately, these consultants will be working cohesively to promote an aggressive agenda that touches every aspect of Chapter policy and procedure.
Ready to begin their new responsibilities are:
- Bradley K. Maples Sr. MRFC®, President
- Lisa D. Ford, MRFC®, (re-elected as Executive Vice President)
- Lemuel W. Kornegay III, RFC®, Vice President
- Gregory Kurinec, MRFC®, Secretary
Robert Laraia, RFC® continues his term and is joined by newly elected Dr. Stephanie Yates, RFC® and Paul C. Wharf, RFC®. These Directors mostly represent an eclectic group of practitioners and academics, giving the IARFC Board a well-rounded viewpoint from which to operate. They meet virtually three times a year and once in-person.
Late April, the Board will hold their in-person session at the Westin Hotel in Downtown Cincinnati, OH. The agenda contains many high priority areas of business including: expanding the membership and enhancing benefits, coordinating the efforts of the Managing Regional Director and Region Directors, exploring learning opportunities for both long-time and new members, reorganizing standing committees, and brainstorming ways to improve the National Financial Plan Competition. The Competition actually takes place the day after with the US Board sitting as judges. This Competition gives university students in a financial planning curriculum real-world experience of producing and delivering a financial plan.
All of these goals and objectives (and more) that affect the membership nationally, will result in a comprehensive 1 year and 3-5 year plan that are continually revisited and updated. The US Chapter Board is part of an international network that is supported by Directors located all over the US and by the Home Office in Middletown, OH.
"Having been on the Board for 2 terms and working with a number of these colleagues, I anticipate getting to know the recently elected Directors," remarked Maples. "It promises to be a very productive meeting after years of Covid-restrictive virtual protocol. I look forward to defining a new normal and embracing whatever that paradigm turns out to be. Shaking hands just may come back in vogue!"
For more information on the IARFC US Chapter Board of Directors, visit http://www.iarfc.org. Questions on membership and inquiries on serving the US Chapter through volunteer roles can be directed to Vicki Caplinger, IARFC Chapter Liaison (vicki@iarfc.org).
