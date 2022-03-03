MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 12+ years of risk management and financial services experience, Dr. Craig-Mason has built an impressive work history in the industry. Her diverse skill set encompasses Sales and Marketing, Insurance, Financial Service & Investments, and Client Services. She is the CEO and Visionary of Concierge Financial Group & Concierge Financial Group Agency. As a financial wellness coach, Constance works with her clients to develop realistic strategies that reflect their current needs and future goals.
She is the recipient of numerous awards for community impact in her field including medallion "In Recognition of Excellence, Service & Sacrifice", from the Comptroller of Maryland. She was an honoree at the Black Business Review's 2019 Class of 40 under 40. She was nominated for Financial Expert Speaker of the Year at a recent Speakercom Convention.
Specifically, for the IARFC, Constance will be using her collective know-how to build up a membership producing network of Region Directors to bring on board prospective consultants for the Association. With the emphasis on ethical conduct and continuing education, she feels the IARFC is a natural fit with her professional identity.
Constance defines the tasks in front of her…"I am a champion for professionals who desire to pursue designations that will help boost their credibility, hold them to a higher ethical standard, enhance their networking and continuing education opportunities, and set them apart from other financial experts. It is truly a privilege and honor to be a leader in the Association's grassroots effort to increase the number of world class professional consultants in the IARFC family."
As an extension of her financial career, Constance has authored numerous books relating to her passion for empowering people – especially when it comes to their finances. A x7 Amazon best-selling author, she drills down to the heart of the matter with topics that inspire and motivate.
"Constance is the right person at the right time to jumpstart our Managing Regional Director Program," confirmed IARFC CEO Leonard Simpson, RFC®. "She brings an enthusiastic ability to network with people along with a plan of action for recruiting Region Directors. I predict nothing but success!"
More information on the IARFC and its Mission to the public and the financial services industry can be found at http://www.iarfc.org. For more information regarding Constance Craig-Mason, contact Susan Cappa at IARFC Public Relations.
