ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists (ACFCS), a CeriFi Company, today announced that financial crime industry expert, Erin O'Loughlin, recently joined ACFCS as Senior Director of Training, reporting to Brian Kindle, Vice President of Product at ACFCS.
O'Loughlin comes to ACFCS with deep-rooted experience gained working inside the financial crimes/compliance industry in a variety of roles, including AML investigations for Bank of America, scouring dark web markets to identify proactive risk on the TOR network for Western Union, and supervising crypto fraud and money laundering investigations for Coinbase.
Prior to entering the private sector, O'Loughlin served as an operations officer in the Central Intelligence Agency for ten years. She was posted in both overseas and domestic positions, specializing in Counter Terrorism, conflict resolution, mediation, and due diligence.
"The events of 9/11 shaped so many of our lives here in the U.S. and around the globe. For me, it became personal," said O'Loughlin. "I became passionate about learning our country's threats, our enemy's motivations, and how to thwart nefarious plots in multiple ways. Now that I am in the private sector, that passion hasn't waned. Being an AML and Cryptocurrency investigator has made me realize the role the financial industry holds within our National Security framework. I am honored to be a part of ACFCS and its mission to educate this industry and contribute to the safety of our citizens."
Joseph Yerant, ACFCS President said, "We are very fortunate to welcome Erin to the growing ACFCS team. Her experience in both the private and public sectors will further the mission of ACFCS to be the best-in-class association serving the needs of the financial crime fighting community. I am confident that with her talent, ACFCS will continue its path of building world-class solutions to combat the evolving challenges presented by financial criminals and expand our ability to deliver valued education around the world."
As a key member of the ACFCS team, O'Loughlin will be responsible for moderating and programming webinars and events, product development, hosting thought leadership sessions and workshops, as well as sharing her insights through articles and whitepapers.
For additional information, visit acfcs.org.
ABOUT ACFCS
ACFCS, a CeriFi company, founded in 2013, is a leader in broad-based financial crime prevention training and exam prep. ACFCS provides online, and live training guided by top worldwide experts on the latest industry developments in preparation for the CFCS certification exams. The CFCS certification affirms the competence of public and private-sector financial crime specialists who work in such areas as fraud, money laundering, corruption, and global asset recovery.
If you would like to learn more about the CFCS certification, email marketing@cerifi.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Kapteyn, CeriFi, +1 678-895-8968, tracy.kapteyn@cerifi.com
SOURCE CeriFi