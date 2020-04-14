BERWYN, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDx, the first product-agnostic platform to integrate the benefits of insurance seamlessly alongside investment products, today announced a strategic partnership with Financial Independence Group, one of the nation's leading insurance research and distribution firms, and its RIA Insurance Solutions affiliate. The partnership will help bridge the insurance transaction gap between insurance carriers, registered investment advisers (RIAs), and their existing wealth platforms. The alliance between FIDx and Financial Independence Group/RIA Insurance Solutions will finally simplify the insurance experience for financial professionals.
As part of this initiative, RIAs associated with Alphastar, offering multi-disciplined institutional asset management and retirement solutions and owned by Financial Independence Group, will leverage the power of the Envestnet Insurance Exchange through the Envestnet platform. Alphastar advisors are expected to begin accessing insurance products available on the Envestnet Insurance Exchange later this quarter.
"We are excited to partner with RIA Insurance Solutions and Alphastar to align their deep industry knowledge with our leading-edge technology and solutions," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. "This relationship marks a new frontier in the fully digital integration of insurance into the comprehensive wealth ecosystem for enterprises and advisors."
"The securities and insurance sectors have been on a convergence course with the evolution of insurance products as a fixed-income alternative," said Brian Williams, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Financial Independence Group. "Through this partnership, we will be able to assist RIAs and hybrids to position insurance products for their clients, and service them from end to end."
The Envestnet Insurance Exchange, powered by FIDx, provides end-to-end annuity solutions, from pre- to post-issuance. RIA Insurance Solutions can support advisors to enable them to plan, research products, manage transactions post-execution, and create necessary client reporting within the platforms they already use. This partnership with FIDx enables RIA Insurance Solutions to digitally access annuities through the Envestnet platform.
"This strategic relationship opens new doors for enterprises and financial advisors who utilize Envestnet to provide comprehensive planning solutions to their clients," said John Yackel, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Envestnet. "RIAs now have access to protection and income solutions from best-in-class insurance carriers. Integrating these disparate platforms offers the advisor a fully digital experience, which during these challenging times, enables them to efficiently address clients' insurance needs. This is a unique and valued solution that integrates wealth management platforms, annuity processing, planning tools, and now professional sales support."
The Envestnet Insurance Exchange, powered by FIDx, is a technology solution that connects the brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems. Together, Envestnet and FIDx have secured a strong line-up of annuity solutions from AIG Life & Retirement, Allianz Life, Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., Nationwide, Prudential Financial, and Transamerica. The Envestnet Insurance Exchange supports a wide range of both commission- and fee-based annuities.
About Financial Independence Group, LLC
Financial Independence Group (FIG) is a national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, our fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 40 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access our more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients.
For more information, please visit www.figmarketing.com
About FIDx
Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology solution that seamlessly connects the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm built from the ground up as an integrated platform, FIDx provide a future-ready solution to bridge advisory firms to insurance carriers so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice. To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.
Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.
Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.
More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on-boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.
For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVintel and on LinkedIn.
