FORT MYERS, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge To A Cure Foundation recently announced the appointment of Rudi Dubois as a member of its Board of Directors.
Dubois, a Vice President at Bernstein Private Wealth Management of New York City, supports pediatric brain tumor research and organizations whose missions are to improve the quality of life of children battling brain tumors, and their siblings. She joins Bridge To A Cure Foundation as member of its Board of Directors. In addition, Dubois sits on the Family Advisory Board of The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation and is a frequent speaker at One Summit, a program that builds resilience in these little warriors through experiential learning with Navy SEALS.
A dynamic investment professional, flexible global thinker, and philanthropist, Dubois partners with individuals applying their expertise and innovation to transform the world. Dubois is enthusiastic about travel and diverse cultures, having lived abroad and speaking five languages. Most of all, she loves staying active and spending time with her teenage son and daughter.
Bridge To A Cure Foundation President and Board of Directors Chair Robert Martin welcomed Dubois to the organization, "Ms. Dubois' leadership and guidance in many successful organizations will allow her to have a positive impact on our Board. And, as the parent of a childhood brain tumor survivor, she understands the urgency of our mission, the horrendous experience young children must go through, and the inefficiencies in the healthcare system that impede progress toward cures. Her passion will help fuel our efforts to reduce the childhood cancer death rate 50% by 2030."
About Bridge To A Cure Foundation
Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, raises funds to unite and transform childhood cancer research. Dedicated to healthier, happier kids, the organization's action plan to accelerate the pace and success of childhood cancer research connects the people, information, and resources needed to reduce the childhood cancer death rate 50% by 2030. For more information, visit BridgeToACure.org.
