NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, today announced its latest report, an analysis of share buybacks across all public companies (regardless of size), over a 10-year period. One eye-popping finding in the report: companies spent more than $6.5 trillion on share repurchase programs over the past decade.
Share buybacks (or stock repurchase programs as they are often called) have long been in vogue. Just last week, Amazon reported a $10 billion share buyback program, the largest in its 25-year history. This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent major share buyback announcements from companies such as Cigna and Tupperware.
"Calcbench has been studying share buybacks over the past several years," says Pranav Ghai, co-Founder and CEO of Calcbench. "The topic of buybacks is nuanced. There's a lot of debate as to whether companies should be spending money on buybacks versus putting extra cash toward internal investments. Regardless of where you stand on this topic, Calcbench has the tools to analyze the motivations behind the buybacks."
Last September Calcbench released a report that several firms including Alphabet, Apple, Bank of America, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, Oracle and Wells Fargo, account for a large portion of total spending on share buybacks. Its new report confirms that trend: those seven firms spent $1.247 trillion on share repurchases from 2012 through 2021 — 19 percent of all money spent by all public companies on share repurchases in that period. The average spending among all companies was only $155 million per quarter.
In addition to understanding share buyback trends, Calcbench has been working with Jason Voss, co-Founder & CEO at Deception And Truth Analysis Inc., to take a deep look at share buybacks at Nvidia, a computer systems design services company, and the larger semiconductor space.
To download the share buyback report, visit https://bit.ly/3I4FN4Y. To learn about the impact of share buybacks on Nvidia and the broader semiconductor space, visit: http://www.calcbench.com/blog.
About Calcbench
Calcbench is a financial data platform designed to turbo-charge financial analysis. Founded in 2011, the company uses the latest technology to offer instant and systematic access to all the data (numbers and text) in financial statements, including the details hidden within the footnotes. Developed by former analysts, Calcbench was built for buy-side analysts, sell-side analysts, quants, auditors and academic professionals looking to go deeper. Visit http://www.calcbench.com to learn more.
About Jason Apollo Voss, CFA
Jason Apollo Voss, CFA is the co-Founder and CEO of Deception And Truth Analysis (D.A.T.A.), Inc. D.A.T.A. provides lightning-fast assessment of any document's level of deceptiveness or truthfulness.
Media Contact
Samantha Berg, Calcbench, +1 9175334622, samantha@calcbench.com
Samantha, Calcbench, 9175334622, samantha@calcbench.com
SOURCE Calcbench