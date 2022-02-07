CURITIBA, Brazil, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBANX, a payments fintech company with a global presence, announced today the appointment of Paula Bellizia as the Brazilian unicorn's new partner and president of Global Payments. She will lead the fintech's global teams of Sales, Marketing, Operations and Expansion, currently located across the Americas, Asia, and Europe.
With more than 29 years of experience and coming from Google, where she was VP of Marketing for Latin America, Bellizia will focus on further expanding the range of EBANX services used by giants of the digital economy around the world. Prior to Google, she held high-level executive positions at companies such as Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft. Now, at EBANX, she will focus on growing the fintech's global customer portfolio and consolidating the company's brand – recently reinforced by bringing in Alexandre Dinkelmann as CFO in 2021.
"EBANX has a consistent trajectory, launching products and services that open many doors: from the business to consumer market, from consumers to the best brands, and for a digital economy that creates more access and fosters ecosystems," said Paula Bellizia, new president of Global Payments at EBANX. "I am thrilled with the challenge of continuing and accelerating this work alongside all the talent at EBANX."
As partner and president of Global Payments, Bellizia further strengthens the executive team led by João Del Valle, co-founder and CEO of EBANX.
"We are so pleased by the arrival of Paula, who will help us level-up at a significant moment in the history of EBANX, the payments industry at-large, and the global digital market. She will further accelerate our growth, reach and customer base; bringing with her exceptional career experience and expertise, as well as an unparalleled affinity with topics that are so important to us, such as technology, diversity and access," said Del Valle.
The daughter of Portuguese immigrants who lived in Angola and moved to Brazil when she was three years old, Bellizia's personal and professional history is deeply connected with diversity. She was one of four women in a class of 40 students in the Data Processing and Computer Science major at Unesp, in São Paulo, where she graduated in the 1990s.
She began her career at Whirlpool and held senior leadership positions at global giants such as Microsoft, where she was VP of Sales, Marketing and Operations for Latin America; Facebook, as SMB sales director for LatAm; Apple, as country manager for Brazil; in addition to Google. Her arrival at EBANX reinforces the company's commitment to diversity, user experience and state-of-the-art payment services.
"The intersection between technology and diversity is a topic that inspires me a lot. Being able to work on this front with the strategies and solutions that EBANX already has, and that it will create, is one of the factors that attracted me to this new position. Viewing the payments industry as an instrument to promote diversity and inclusion is one of the company's pillars and I am convinced that, with the constant evolution of our products and services, we will serve our customers in an increasingly efficient way," said Bellizia.
Bellizia joins the EBANX executive team during a period of rapid growth and expansion. Over the past eight months, the company has announced the opening of an office in Mexico, one of the 15 countries in which it has operations, the acquisitions of Brazilian fintechs Remessa Online and Juno in 2021, expanding and diversifying its payments portfolio; in addition to Advent International's $430 million investment in EBANX during June 2021 to accelerate its business and services across Latin America.
BRIEF BIO:
Paula Bellizia has more than 29 years of executive experience leading multinational technology companies in Brazil and Latin America. Most recently, she served as Google's VP of Marketing for Latin America, Microsoft's COO for Latin America, President of Microsoft Brazil, and Apple's Country Manager in Brazil. Bellizia has also worked at Facebook, Telefonica, and Whirlpool.
She earned a bachelor's degree in Technology, a postgraduate degree in Marketing, and an MBA from FIA-USP. Bellizia has chosen the topic of diversity and inclusion as a priority on her agenda. In 2019, she moved with her family to the U.S., and during the pandemic she returned to Brazil.
ABOUT EBANX:
EBANX is the leading payments platform in Latin America, connecting more than 35,000 global and regional companies with customers from one of the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. The company was founded in 2012 with the mission of giving access to Latin Americans to purchase from international e-commerce merchants. Using powerful proprietary technology and infrastructure, EBANX allows companies with local or international operations to connect with hundreds of payment methods in different countries. EBANX goes beyond payments, increasing sales and fueling seamless purchase experiences for companies and consumers. For more information, visit https://business.ebanx.com/en/
###
