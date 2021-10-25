NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in southern New Jersey...Camden. In Pennsylvania...Carbon, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * Rain, heavy at times, is expected to begin late this evening and continue through much, if not all, of the day on Tuesday. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely within the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and areas of poor drainage is possible with the heaviest rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&